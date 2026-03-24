Nation's No. 2 Offensive Lineman Visits LSU Football for Lane Kiffin's First Practice

Lake Charles (La.) Sam Houston five-star offensive lineman Albert Simien made his way to Baton Rouge on Tuesday morning for the first Spring Camp practice of the Lane Kiffin era.

Simien, the No. 2 rated interior offensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has programs across America battling for his commitment as he checks in with multiple schools this offseason.

The 6-foot-3, 275-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Florida Gators, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others, across his prep career.

But Simien has started taking a closer look into the contenders in his process with the LSU Tigers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Nebraska Cornhuskers piquing his interest this offseason.

Simien hopped on a flight and made his way up to Lincoln (Neb.) this month for an unofficial visit with Matt Rhule and Co. where he received the red carpet treatment during his stay with the Cornhuskers.

"As the Huskers battle in-state LSU, among others, for the five-star, learning why Paul Mubenga transferred from LSU to Nebraska this offseason provided valuable insight," Rivals' Tim Verghese wrote via X.

Now, a visit to Baton Rouge has been locked in with Simien making his way to campus on Tuesday morning for a visit with Kiffin and Co. on Day 1 of Spring Camp.

Kiffin and the new LSU Tigers coaching staff are taking a closer look into Louisiana's top prospects with Simien at the top of the board on offense.

New: 5-star Albert Simien will make the trip from Lake Charles to Baton Rouge this morning.



On opening day of spring ball, a Top 10 overall prospect in the 2027 class will be on the sidelines watching the first practice of the Lane Kiffin era.



More:➡️ https://t.co/qcC4ARapie pic.twitter.com/PIi8P9u6m7 — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) March 24, 2026

"The high schools here, it's been great going to them and receiving the feedback. I've always enjoyed, over time, coming here and recruiting. I used to always say it's like: They love football. Everybody says they love football but the high school coaches here and the people in school, they love football," Kiffin said.

"They love coaching football. They love coaching the kids. They genuinely care about the kids. Something that's kind of gotten lost a little bit. I'd love to sign a lot of Louisiana kids."

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