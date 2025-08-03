Nation's No. 2 Wide Receiver, LSU Football Target Nearing Commitment Decision
Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County four-star wide receiver Jase Mathews has narrowed his focus to four programs with a commitment decision locked in as he winds down his process.
Mathews, the No. 2 rated wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, will choose between the LSU Tigers, Auburn Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels and Texas A&M Aggies on August 8.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder has solidified his finalists with his focus now on a quartet of Southeastern Conference schools as he nears the finish line in his process.
After dominating on the prep scene in the Magnolia State, Mathews has quickly become one of the top pass catchers in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Across Mathews' junior campaign with Greene County, the top wideout logged 68 receptions for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024.
For the LSU Tigers, the program knocked it out of the park during Mathews' official visit weekend to Baton Rouge in June.
Mathews spent time alongside the LSU coaching staff while receiving opportunities to evaluate the facilities, see current players and work through a photoshoot in Tiger Stadium.
LSU has become a team to watch in Mathews' process as he begins inching closer to making a decision in the coming days.
The hometown Ole Miss Rebels, Texas A&M Aggies and Auburn Tigers are also making their presence felt in his process.
For LSU, it's the relationships being made along with the ability to prepare Mathews for the next level that is standing out down the stretch.
"[The relationship] gets stronger every time we talk, and that's almost every day," Mathews told Rivals. It's one of my strongest relationships."
Now, with a decision date inching closer, Mathews will choose between LSU, Ole Miss, Auburn and Texas A&M on August 8.
What will the program of his choice receive in the talented Mississippi prospect?
The 247Sports Evaluation: "Dynamic slot receiver who wins with outstanding short area quickness and route creativity that also possesses a flare for the occasional acrobatic catch or two every Friday night. A shade under 6-foot-2, Mathews is probably best categorized as a quicker than fast playmaker with or without the ball in his hands.
"An easy mover with excellent flexibility throughout his body, the Mississippi native does an exceptional job of creating consistent separation at every level of the defense, exhibiting a unique blend of slipperyness and dynamic change of direction ability. Once at the catch point, the Top247 standout demonstrates outstanding body control, using his lower body explosiveness and cat-like reflexes to make seemingly impossible catches appear normal.
"Not just a clean route runner, Mathews displays a high level of open field creativity as a runner, showing the ability to make defenders miss and the long speed to hit occasional home runs. Projects as a high level Power Four impact starter that possesses the separation and playmaking ability to make an impact early on Saturdays."
