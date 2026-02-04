Nebraska Cornhuskers Land Commitment From LSU Football Target, Top Unsigned Recruit

Monroe (La.) Ouachita Parish four-star defensive lineman Dylan Berymon has put pen to paper with Matt Rhule and the Nebraska Cornhuskers after committing to the program on National Signing Day.

Berymon, a Top-10 recruit in the Bayou State, made the decision to bypass inking with a program during the Early Signing Period in December with intentions of delaying his decision until February.

The 6-foot-2, 305-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Ole Miss Rebels, and Nebraska Cornhuskers, among others, across his prep career in Louisiana, but his decision is now made. Berymon is Lincoln bound.

Berymon initially revealed a pledge to the Texas Longhorns last year, but reopened his recruitment just months later amid a pursuit from other schools - including the LSU Tigers and Nebraska Cornhuskers.

LSU took to a foot off the gas for Berymon amid a coaching change in Baton Rouge while also inking three of the top defensive linemen in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle - Lamar Brown, Richard Anderson, and Deuce Geralds - along with multiple immediate impact additions via the Transfer Portal.

Berymon then began trending elsewhere with the Nebraska Cornhuskers emerging as the team to beat in his process where he's now made things official with the Big Ten program on National Signing Day.

LSU has reloaded along the defensive line with a pair of five-stars in Brown and Anderson - along with Geralds as a Top-3 prospect at his position in the trenches.

LSU Projected Defensive Tackle Depth Chart:

Projected Starters: Dominick McKinley, Stephiylan Green

Depth: Malik Blocton, Achilles Woods, Shone Washington

Freshmen: Lamar Brown, Richard Anderson, Deuce Geralds

This will arguably be the most talented room on the 2026 roster with multiple transfer additions joining former five-star Dom McKinley alongside another pair of five-stars in Lamar Brown and Richard Anderson.

Now, with a loaded group, LSU has opted out of Berymon's recruitment with the Nebraska Cornhuskers landing the uber-talented defensive tackle out of the Bayou State.

LSU is coming off of signing the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America with over 40 newcomers joining the roster.

