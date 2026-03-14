Nebraska Cornhuskers Make Major Move for Five-Star LSU Football Offensive Target

Ruston (La.) five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson continues evaluating the contenders in his recruitment process with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers fighting for his commitment.

Hudson checks in as the No. 1 rated tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with offers galore rolling in across his illustrious prep career after three strong seasons in the Bayou State.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others.

"Super-sized tight end with uncommon frame-and-athleticism combination. Matchup nightmare in the passing game with ability to stretch the field and work the short-to-intermediate level. Instinctive in the air with late-adjustment skill and body control," 247Sports wrote of Hudson's game.

"Owns extensive experience at receiver, in-line tight end, and H. Convicted blocker with immense potential. Legitimate high-major hoops prospect. Excellent second-jump athleticism on the basketball floor that aids ball-winning ability in pads. One of the elite pass-catching threats in the 2027 class. Projects as an eventual college impact player with significant long-term pro potential."

Hudson burst on the scene in 2024 where he reeled in 39 receptions for 754 yards and six touchdowns during his breakout sophomore campaign, but it didn't stop there for the two-sport athlete.

On the hardwood, he was named the Ruston Daily Leader MVP and Louisiana District 2-5A MVP as a sophomore after averaging 21 points, 14 rebounds and 3 blocks per game.

Since then, Hudson's recruitment has blossomed with his future as a two-sport star on full display across his junior campaign in the Bayou State.

Now, the Nebraska Cornhuskers have locked in a visit with Hudson where he is expected to be in Lincoln (Neb.) on March 28 for a visit with Matt Rhule and Co.

2027 5 ⭐️ TE Ahmad Hudson (6-6, 230 lbs, NIL Value: N/A) out of Ruston, LA has scheduled a visit with the #Huskers on Saturday, March 28, 2026



On3 profile: https://t.co/gBC91mCrrL pic.twitter.com/KRO2RLN9nT — HuskerAI (@HuskerAI) March 13, 2026

LSU has remained firmly in the race for the five-star offensive threat with the Bayou Bengals battling this offseason for his services as his rise continues as a dual-sport athlete.

As the offseason rolls on, all eyes are on Hudson's recruitment with a visit now locked in with Nebraska as Lane Kiffin and Co. look to get him down to campus as well.

More LSU News:

Brian Kelly Reveals Eye-Opening Perspective on LSU Football's Decision to Fire Him

LSU Football Transfer Addition Generating Significant Buzz Amid Strong Offseason

LSU Football Star Labeled No. 1 Returning Player at Position Heading Into 2026 Season

Join the Community: