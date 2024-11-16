No. 1 Cornerback in America, LSU Commit DJ Pickett Set to Visit Georgia Bulldogs
Zephyrhills (Fla.) five-star cornerback DJ Pickett announced a commitment to the LSU Tigers in July after a rigorous recruiting battle between a number of the top programs in the country.
The No. 1 cornerback in America chose Brian Kelly's program over Oregon, Georgia and Miami, but it hasn't stopped the top programs from reaching out.
Pickett made a return trip to Baton Rouge last weekend for the program's Top 15 matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide, and despite the lopsided loss, the top-ranked corner reaffirmed his commitment to LSU.
“It’s about my son being happy, my son being comfortable and my son getting on the field earlier and we feel that spot is LSU,” Pickett's father Damien told On3 Sports' Steve Wiltfong.
Now, despite seemingly reiterating his commitment to LSU, Pickett will hit the road this weekend for an unofficial visit to an SEC powerhouse: The Georgia Bulldogs.
Pickett will be in Athens for the Southeastern Conference matchup between Georgia and Tennessee with all eyes set to be on the pivotal battle with postseason implications on the line.
Despite checking in with the Bulldogs, LSU remains confident in Pickett's chances of signing with the Tigers during the Early Signing Period beginning on Dec. 4.
LSU cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond has ran point guard in Pickett's recruitment. He's been locked in with the No. 1 defensive back in America dating back to his time with the Florida Gators in 2023.
The relationship built over a year ago shined through down the stretch in Pickett's recruitment once back in Baton Rouge.
What ultimately made Pickett feel at home? What tricks did Raymond have up his sleeve in order to secure the commitment of the top-ranked prospect in the Sunshine State?
The Deciding Factor: Corey Raymond's Abilities
Pickett was loud and clear about what led him to Baton Rouge. The five-star circled LSU cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond as the key piece in why he ultimately selected the Tigers over both the Oregon Ducks and Miami Hurricanes with the architect of "DBU" doing it again on the recruiting trail.
“I wish [Oregon and Miami] the best, but I’m at LSU now,” Pickett said after announcing his decision in July. “If you are a DB, and Coach Raymond is at LSU, I feel that’s the right place to be at. That tells you everything right there.”
It was simple. Once Raymond was hired by Kelly and placed back on the LSU staff, Pickett's attention shifted to Baton Rouge.
He believed in the vision Raymond had in place for him whether it was at Florida or LSU.
Raymond and the Florida Gators parted ways following the 2023 season prior to LSU bringing him back to The Boot in January of 2024.
Once he was back on staff, Raymond put the full-court press on Pickett, a decision that paid dividends in the long run.
"Just the Corey Raymond factor. And it’s Defensive Back U. DBU. That’s a big factor for LSU.," Pickett's father told On3Sports. "The fact they have developed so many DBs. Coach Raymond developed so many DBs at the school. The recruiting is in the pudding. There are so many greats that played at LSU. I’d say history as far as LSU.”
The Pitch: Help Bring Back "DBU"
It's no secret Raymond has recruited at a high-level during his career. From signing Derek Stingley to other Tiger legends, the proof is in the product. He's a recruiting guru and has proven that time and time again.
When it came to Pickett, he didn't skip a beat. It was about restoring the "DBU" title and it starts with getting a coveted recruit like Pickett to Death Valley.
“I feel like they just need the right guys to come in there and change it around,” Pickett said via On3 Sports. “It only takes one year, then it starts rolling from there.”
Now, Pickett is a player who can give the Tigers a jumpstart in the defensive backfield for the long haul where he'll likely be thrust into the mix as a freshman in 2025.
The Connection: LSU Great Patrick Peterson
Raymond went deep into his bag of tricks during the recruitment of Pickett. He knew it wouldn't be easy to secure his services, so he pulled out the X-factor: Patrick Peterson.
During Pickett's official visit to LSU in early June, Peterson flew down to Louisiana to help lead the recruiting push where he walked side-by-side with Pickett through the Football Operations Building along the way.
Peterson, a Sunshine State native like Pickett, took his talents to Louisiana as a coveted prospect with the Tigers now utilizing the resource in his recruitment. A source confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI that Peterson and Pickett have kept in contact and it became a key piece in LSU's push.
LSU pitched early playing time, versatility in the defensive backfield and more when it came to on the field offers, but the NIL factor was certainly a pivotal piece in this one.
With heavy-hitters like Oregon and Miami in the mix, LSU had to pull out all the stops in order to remain an option.
After LSU rolled out the red carpet, kept pace with the top programs in the NIL space and utilized its resources, it propelled the Tigers to land a verbal commitment from the nation's top-ranked cornerback.
It'll be a battle until the buzzer for LSU when it comes to securing his signature in December, but the Tigers have proven they've arrived in the new-age recruiting after adding Pickett to the 2025 class.
