No. 1 Cornerback in Louisiana Shuts Down Recruitment, Locked in With LSU Football
Ruston (La.) cornerback Aidan Anding announced a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in late August with the Bayou State star making the decision to stay home for college.
Anding, a player the LSU staff made a heavy push for over the summer, is now in the midst of a monstrous senior campaign for Ruston High.
He entered the season as a Top 5 cornerback in The Boot, but after an impressive final season of prep ball, Anding has now boosted his status to the No. 1 cornerback in Louisiana.
The 6-foot-, 170-pounder has flown up the recruiting rankings with Corey Raymond and Co. striking gold on the trail once again.
“Really, it’s the in-state school, but me, I wasn’t much of a football player (growing up),” Anding told On3. “I was a basketball player, but I didn’t really watch basketball that much. I had nothing in my mind about football. But, after hearing (about LSU) and seeing stuff about it, it’s a good program, for one, and it’s the in-state school with a lot of fans and love shown to that program.”
Anding was trending towards the Texas Longhorns in July, but after receiving a call from recruiting guru Frank Wilson and the Tigers, his interest quickly shifted towards LSU.
Then, less than two months later, Anding went public with a decision to remain home and suit up for the LSU Tigers.
Now, with the Early Signing Period inching closer, Anding will shut things down with the intention of putting pen to paper with the LSU Tigers in December.
Anding isn't the only cornerback commitment for the LSU Tigers that has shut things down.
Kade Phillips Bypasses Texas Visit, Locked in with the Tigers
Missouri City (Tex.) Hightower cornerback Kade Phillips flipped his commitment from the Texas Longhorns to Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers in August after the program turned up the heat down the stretch.
Phillips, the No. 4 ranked cornerback in America, reached five-star status in the latest recruiting rankings after a dominant senior campaign.
Now, the coveted prospect has shut down his recruitment and will sign with the LSU Tigers during the Early Signing Period, he tells LSU Tigers On SI.
"I'm just ready to get to Baton Rouge," Phillips said.
With the recent news of five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood flipping his commitment from the LSU Tigers to the Michigan Wolverines, it's no secret the LSU program is in a vulnerable place.
Since the news broke, programs have been looking to flip other prospects committed to the Bayou Bengals.
That included five-star cornerback Kade Phillips.
There were recent reports circulating that Phillips was set to travel to the Texas Longhorns on Saturday with Steve Sarkisian and Co. pushing for him to flip back to the program.
Phillips confirmed with LSU Tigers On SI that he was not visiting Texas this weekend and remained home on Saturday. The five-star will be back in Baton Rouge next weekend for an unofficial visit with LSU to round out his recruitment process.
The Longhorns saw the program in a vulnerable spot, upped the ante for Phillips and ultimately saw the No. 4 cornerback in America remain loyal to the LSU program.
Phillips will now be back in Baton Rouge for the Oklahoma game next weekend in Tiger Stadium.
“Kade has some of the best physical traits we’ve seen at the corner position in the 2025 cycle. This is a guy who has elite length and a big frame. At that size, he can really move. He was a state finalist in the long jump in Texas, and you see that athleticism on the field," On3 Director of Scouting Charles Power said.
… I really like him as a corner. He has position versatility with the ability to play corner or safety at the next level, but we feel like the length and speed and ball skills he shows as a two-way player at the high school level really translates well to corner.”
Now, LSU locks in Phillips' services after a rigorous push from the Texas Longhorns down the stretch. He will sign with the Tigers during the Early Signing Period on Dec. 4.
