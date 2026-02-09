No. 1 EDGE in America, Elite LSU Football Target Predicted to Commit to SEC Rival

New Orleans (La.) IMG Academy five-star edge rusher Zyron Forstall continues his rise as one of the top defensive prospects in America amid a pivotal offseason in his recruitment process.

The No. 1 EDGE recruit in America made the move from New Orleans (La.) to the Sunshine State last offseason after making the decision to transfer to national powerhouse IMG Academy following a two-year run at Jesuit High School.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, Miami Hurricanes, Texas A&M Aggies, Ohio State Buckeyes, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among others.

Evaluators across America are salivating at the limitless potential Forstall has after making his presence felt across his freshman and sophomore campaigns in New Orleans - then carrying the momentum into his junior season at IMG Academy in 2025.

"Electric pass rusher who is already showing signs of dominance as a high school underclassman. Measured in at 6-foot-3.5, 235 pounds prior to his junior season. Registers as a strong athlete in the combine setting. An apex predator off the edge," Rivals wrote of Forstall's game.

Courtesy of Zyron Forstall's Instagram.

"Flashes excellent first-step quickness, knifing into the backfield with regularity. Considerable power at the point of attack. Sinks his hips and drives through offensive linemen. Lives behind the line of scrimmage, where he’s an emphatic, physical finisher. Has shown early signs of a pass rush skill set with an explosive spin move.

"Also lines up as an off-ball linebacker at times. Motor runs white hot. Stalks down ball carriers from sideline to sideline. Totaled nearly 30 tackles for loss and double-digit sacks as a sophomore. Has game-wrecking qualities, forcing fumbles at a high rate. Looks to be one of the top overall prospects in the 2027 cycle early on."

The hometown LSU program became an early contender, but other schools are emerging - notably Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies.

Now, the predictions are rolling in with the Texas A&M program reeling in a pick this week in favor of the Aggies earning his commitment once he makes a decision.

TRENDING: The #1 EDGE in the 2027 class, Zyron Forstall has been predicted to Texas A&M. Forstall has been previously thought to be a LSU lean. He is a Louisiana native 👀



Forstall is ranked as the #9 player nationally and #2 player in the state of Louisiana.



Miami, Southern… pic.twitter.com/0jdpkWuwvU — Recruits CFB (@recruits_cfb) February 9, 2026

According to Recruits.LSU on Instagram, Rivals' Steve Wiltfong has locked in his prediction for Texas A&M to win out when it's all said and done.

Forstall remains one of the most coveted recruits in America as the No. 1 EDGE in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle and No. 9 overall prospect in the country.

More LSU News:

Five-Star LSU Football Signee, No. 1 Player in America Labeled 'Most College Ready'

Lane Kiffin on the Road: LSU Football Travels Across America To See Elite Targets

LSU Football Believes This Transfer Portal Addition Can Elevate Lane Kiffin's Tigers

Join the Community: