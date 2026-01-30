No. 1 EDGE in America Reaffirms Commitment to LSU Football With Pivotal Visit

Irmo (S.C.) four-star edge rusher Jaiden Bryant will be back in Baton Rouge this weekend for a visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers coaching staff, according to Rivals.

Bryant, the No. 1 edge rusher in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, comes in as a Top-50 overall prospect with the South Carolina native revealing a commitment to LSU in January over a myriad of powerhouse programs.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder has reeled several offers from the likes of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Clemson Tigers, among others, making up the double-digit scholarship list.

But it's the LSU Tigers that hold the verbal commitment with the coaching staff keeping a foot on the gas for Bryant after flying up to South Carolina this week for a visit with the top-ranked defender.

Now, he's set to be back in the Bayou State this weekend to check-in with the staff.

New: LSU DC Blake Baker + first-year DL coach Sterling Lucas hopped on a flight to the East Coast this week.



The top visitor on the list of stops: the No. 1 DL on @Rivals.



Now, the LSU commit is making a flight of his own.



The scoop on Jaiden Bryant:➡️ https://t.co/DSN8SYr4Rk pic.twitter.com/t30bgMkRby — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) January 30, 2026

As a sophomore in 2024, Bryant logged 94 total tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks, 7 pass breakups and four forced fumbles where he blossomed into a national prospect with top schools extending scholarships.

Fast forward to Bryant's standout junior campaign in 2025 and he has found himself as the No. 1 EDGE in America with the LSU Tigers catching his eye after hiring former South Carolina defensive line coach Sterling Lucas.

Kiffin and Co. poached Lucas from South Carolina where he was on Shane Beamer's staff in Columbia - now making the move to the Bayou State.

Lucas has emerged as one of the Southeastern Conference''s top defensive assistants, but also ascended into an elite recruiter across his time on the college scene.

For Bryant, the top-ranked edge rusher in the nation, he had Lucas serve as his primary recruiter while at South Carolina.

The LSU Tigers remain in pursuit of Bryant despite holding the verbal commitment with the staff now getting a pair of in-person visits this week after an in-home trip along with the No. 1 EDGE now heading down to Baton Rouge this weekend.

