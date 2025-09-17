No. 1 EDGE in Florida, Five-Star LSU Football Commit Recruiting Oregon Ducks Pledge
Pine Forest (Fla.) five-star edge rusher Trenton Henderson revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in July after going public with a decision.
Henderson, the No. 1 rated edge rusher in Florida, has emerged as one of the top defensive prospects in America as a Top-50 overall recruit.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder has reeled in offers from the Florida Gators, Michigan Wolverines, Texas Longhorns, Alabama Crimson Tide, and USC Trojans, among several others, but it's the Bayou Bengals that ultimately secured the pledge over the summer.
After coming off of a big-time junior season where Henderson logged 58 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, six pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery, the elite defender saw his ranking continue skyrocketing.
Henderson has made the move from Pensacola Catholic (Fla.) to Pine Forest (Fla.) for his senior campaign where he looks to take his game up a notch prior to enrolling with LSU.
The Pine Forest Eagles have a new head coach on staff after hiring Kerry McDowell, who was the the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator previously at Pensacola Catholic coaching Henderson.
Now, with Henderson's high school transfer process out of the way along with a commitment to the LSU Tigers, the Sunshine State native is focused on his senior campaign while building a talented 2026 Recruiting Class ahead of his college career.
The five-star prospect is quickly becoming an elite recruiter for the LSU Tigers alongside the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 cycle - Lamar Brown.
Henderson has a five-star Oregon Ducks pledge on his radar: Immanuel Iheanacho.
The Baltimore (Md.) Georgetown Prep five-star was in Baton Rouge this past weekend to soak in the scenes of Tiger Stadium for LSU's SEC opener alongside both Henderson and Brown.
Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks hold the verbal commitment from Iheanacho, but the LSU Tigers are beginning to make their presence felt in his process.
“I feel like you know, I've been on all these campuses, Oregon really just felt right. Oregon had the best people, the best like-minded people, the opportunity for me to play early was huge there," Iheanacho said following his pledge.
"They just had Josh Conerly [selected] in the first round, so that was big. I feel like going all the way out there is going to be tough, but it's going to be worth it, man."
According to a source familiar with Iheanacho's recruitment, it'll be a significant challenge to pull the No. 2 rated offensive tackle in America off of his Oregon Ducks pledge, but the LSU Tigers will battle until the Early Signing Period in December.
For Henderson, he's taken to social media on multiple occasions to help the Tigers on the recruiting scene.
Now, he's done the same in LSU's pursuit of Iheanacho.
Lanning and the Ducks hold the verbal commitment as it stands, but the LSU Tigers will remain a program keeping tabs on the elite offensive lineman until the clock hits zero.
