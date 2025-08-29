No. 1 Offensive Lineman in Mississippi, LSU Football Commit Set to Visit SEC Rival
New Albany (Miss.) four-star offensive lineman Emanuel Tucker revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in June after a multi-day stay in Baton Rouge.
Tucker, the No. 1 rated offensive lineman in the Magnolia State, backed off of a pledge to the Mississippi State Bulldogs on June 2 where he quickly made the move to join LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class.
The 6-foot-7, 285-pounder narrowed his focus to the LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels after taking a pair of official visits where he ultimately made the move to join Kelly's program.
“LSU, It just fits me,” Tucker told Rivals. “Death Valley is insane and I can’t wait to play!”
“Coach Davis is outstanding,” Tucker added. “He’s like another father figure to me. His development and the relationship between us is great.”
But Tucker is now set to take an unofficial visit to Oxford this weekend where he will be in town for the Ole Miss Rebels' season opener versus Georgia State, according to Rivals.
The top-ranked offensive lineman in Mississippi is at the top of Lane Kiffin's priority list in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the program keeping a foot on the gas.
Tucker is a prospect that continues rising in the recruiting rankings after a strong junior campaign for his New Albany (Miss.) squad in 2024.
“Now that we have some junior film and transition full-time to offensive tackle, I think we feel a lot more comfortable where his future home is,” Rivals' Cody Bellaire said. “He’s got nearly a 140-foot discus throw (and) can really, really move.
“It’s really fun to watch his tape. There’s some obvious rawness to his game, new to the position and that’s expected. Hand placement, timing, understanding leverage in pass pro. But the raw power combined with the athleticism with his pure mass, that’s really hard to find.”
Now, the coveted LSU Tigers pledge is set to hit the road this weekend to check in with Ole Miss while Kiffin's program keeps a foot on the gas for his services.
