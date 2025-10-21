No. 1 Prospect in America, Elite LSU Football Target Set to Visit for Texas A&M Clash
Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity Catholic five-star edge rusher David Jacobs will be in Baton Rouge on Saturday for an unofficial visit with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
Jacobs, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has cruised up the recruiting rankings where he's now overtaken the top spot in America.
The 6-foot-5, 225-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the Georgia Bulldogs, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Alabama Crimson Tide, Miami Hurricanes, and Michigan Wolverines, among others.
Now, while navigating a strong junior campaign in the Peach State, Jacobs will be taking a deeper look into the LSU Tigers with a visit on deck for this weekend.
Brian Kelly and Co. will look to make an early impression with the Georgia Bulldogs and Miami Hurricanes making their presence felt this fall.
“Miami, man, it is awesome,” Jacobs told Dawg Nation. “Just going down there. They show me love, man. Just going down seeing them play like that and seeing them get after it was awesome.
"That’s why I went down there twice, man. I just wanted to see what they are about. It is really nice down there. It is hot all the time. It rains a lot, but yeah, it is good. The coaches are great.”
“Just good people down there. That’s why I went back, and also Georgia, they are still in it. I mean, they’ve got great people on their coaching staff, too.”
Now, the LSU Tigers will look to make an impact as the program starts shifting focus towards the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
After landing a commitment from Peyton Houston in September, all focus is on stacking talent around him.
Houston, the No. 2 rated signal-caller in Louisiana, chose LSU over the USC Trojans, Texas Longhorns, and Oklahoma Sooners, among others, down the stretch after a visit to Baton Rouge.
The 5-foot-10, 202-pound dual-threat quarterback became the first pledge in LSU's 2027 Recruiting Class where he will now begin chipping away at other priority targets in a loaded group of Louisiana prospects.
Houston is coming off of a sophomore season in 2024 where he completed 310/443 passes (70%) for 4,480 yards with 38 touchdowns to only six interceptions.
He also rushed the ball 105 times for 690 yards and seven scores.
Now, the four-star LSU commit is seeing his ranking skyrocket while in the midst of his junior campaign in the Bayou State.
