No. 1 Prospect in America, Five-Star LSU Football Commit 'Envisions Himself a Tiger'
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star prospect Lamar Brown has become a hot commodity on the recruiting scene after blossoming into the No. 1 recruit in the 2026 cycle.
Brown, the top-ranked athlete in America, made the decision to remain home and pledge to the LSU Tigers in July after deciding he wants to suit up for the program where he was born and raised.
"It just feels good to play for my state and city. Not just for three or four years but for years after football life. I'm just blessed to be in this position and ready to play in Tiger Stadium," Brown said after his commitment.
"Frank Wilson - He's been on me since the first day. The whole staff, I have a relationship with the whole staff, everybody on the staff that helped for this moment."
For the 6-foot-3, 285-pounder out of the the Bayou State, it ultimately became a battle between the LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies down the stretch with the hometown school winning out.
But it hasn't stopped the Texas A&M Aggies from turning up the heat now that there's a coaching change in Baton Rouge.
The LSU administration made the move to fire head coach Brian Kelly on Sunday amid the program's 5-3 start to the 2025 season.
After compiling a 34-14 record across nearly four seasons as the shot-caller of the Tigers, Kelly is out with the program set to navigate a national coaching search.
Now, according to Rivals' Hayes Fawcett, the Texas A&M Aggies and Miami Hurricanes are coming in swinging for the fences for the five-star LSU pledge.
But the top-ranked prospect in America appears to be dialed in with the hometown Tigers despite Texas A&M and others looking for a flip.
"Lamar Brown and his camp were talking to Texas A&M and other programs even before Brian Kelly got fired, but that certainly doesn't mean he's anywhere close to flipping - but that was one where he was having some dialogue," Rivals' Steve Wiltfong said.
"I think he always envisioned himself as a Tiger... It's about wanting to see who LSU gets in there and if it's a guy they like - if some of these assistant coaches are back."
As the Early Signing Period in December inches closer, all eyes will be on Brown with the crown jewel in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle remaining pledged to the LSU Tigers despite a coaching change in Baton Rouge.
