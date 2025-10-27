No. 1 Prospect in America, Five-Star LSU Football Commit Reacts to Brian Kelly Firing
Brian Kelly is out as the LSU Tigers' head coach after the administration in Baton Rouge relieved him of his duties on Sunday night.
After falling to the Texas A&M Aggies in a lopsided 49-25 loss on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium, Kelly and Co. suffered the program's third loss of the season - halting the Tigers of a College Football Playoff berth.
LSU fell to 5-3 on the season while Kelly moved to 34-14 overall as the shot-caller of the Bayou Bengals. Now, he's out in Baton Rouge.
While social media will swirl surrounding potential candidates for the gig, a significant piece will be keeping the 2026 Recruiting Class committed as the coaching search begins.
It all starts with the No. 1 prospect in America.
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star prospect Lamar Brown revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers in July after pledging to the hometown program over the Texas A&M Aggies.
Brown, the top-ranked athlete in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, made the decision to remain home and suit up for the program right down the road from where he was born and raised.
"It just feels good to play for my state and city. Not just for three or four years but for years after football life. I'm just blessed to be in this position and ready to play in Tiger Stadium," Brown said.
"Frank Wilson - He's been on me since the first day. The whole staff, I have a relationship with the whole staff, everybody on the staff that helped for this moment."
For the 6-foot-3, 285-pounder out of the The Boot, it ultimately became a battle between the LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies down the stretch with the Bayou State winning out.
The Louisiana native is the crown jewel in the LSU Tigers' Recruiting Class with the program keeping the Baton Rouge product home for his college career.
Following the news of Kelly being fired, Brown took to social media to thank him of his time in Baton Rouge.
Now, as the coaching search begins in Baton Rouge, staff members will begin locking in on keeping the 2026 Recruiting Class intact ahead of December's Early Signing Period.
