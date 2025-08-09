No. 1 Prospect in Indiana, LSU Football Target Locks in Alabama Crimson Tide Visit
Indianapolis (Ind.) Lawrence North four-star wide receiver Monshun Sales has emerged as one of the top prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of schools in the race.
Sales, a top-five wideout in America, comes in as the No. 1 rated prospect in Indiana with the LSU Tigers firmly in the race for his services.
The 6-foot-5, 200-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes and Indiana Hoosiers, among several others.
Following a sophomore campaign where Sales logged 34 receptions for 568 yards and seven touchdowns, Sales has begun evaluating the contenders in his recruitment process.
The LSU program is a school that is "catching his eye," according to Rivals alongside the Michigan Wolverines, Indiana Hoosiers and Missouri Tigers.
But there are multiple schools battling for Sales as he gears up for his junior season in the Hoosier State.
That includes Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide.
“Growing up it was my dream school,” Sales said after receiving his offer from Alabama. “I mean I’m from Alabama too so all of my family is down there. And Coach Shep is such a great coach and person. He is someone you wanna be coached by.”
Now, Alabama will have Sales in Tuscaloosa this fall for a matchup against the LSU Tigers on Nov. 8, according to Rivals.
For the LSU Tigers, the program had Sales on campus this offseason where posotion coach Cortez Hankton continues pushing all the right buttons.
LSU's lineage of NFL wide receivers has the proven track record that intrigues Sales with Hankton beginning to make an early impression as his recruitment ramps up.
The Bayou Bengals are in the midst of a recruiting tear at the wide receiver position with the No. 1 wideout in America, Tristen Keys, pledged to the program in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Along with Keys, the Tigers hold commitments from the No. 1 and No. 2 rated wide receivers in Louisiana: Jabari Mack and Kenny Darby.
Now, all eyes are on Sales as he begins setting an unofficial visit schedule for the fall with the Alabama Crimson Tide locking in one of their own.
