No. 1 Prospect in Louisiana Changes Plans, Set to Officially Visit LSU Football
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star prospect Lamar Brown is now set to officially visit Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers this weekend for a multi-day stay, he revealed via social media on Monday.
Brown, the No. 1 rated prospect in Louisiana, is fresh off of a visit to College Station (Tex.) for a trip to see Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies this past weekend.
Following the trip, Brown went public with the decision to cancel his official trip to LSU with Texas A&M surging in his recruitment.
Now, less than 24 hours after cancelling his trip to LSU, Brown has reversed course.
The top-ranked prospect in the Bayou State will take his official visit to LSU's campus this weekend beginning on Friday.
The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder is the No. 1 athlete in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle where he's shined on both sides of the ball as an offensive lineman and defensive lineman.
He's become one of the top targets on the LSU Tigers' board in the current recruiting cycle, but Brian Kelly's program will face stiff competition down the stretch.
Brown has now taken official visits to the Miami Hurricanes, Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies with one program beginning to separate from the pack.
Mike Elko's Aggies have quickly emerged as the top school for the Bayou State native following another successful visit in College Station with multiple predictions logged in their favor.
“Every time I go out there I love it, I extremely love it,” Brown told On3 Sports in March. “It doesn’t feel like anything new to me, every time I go out there I’m getting comfortable…each and every time.”
LSU will battle Texas A&M down the stretch with a commitment date set for July 10.
What will Brown provide a program at the next level?
The 247Sports Evaluation: "Legitimate high-level two-way prospect as an interior O-lineman or potentially role-versatile front-line defender. Projected for many months to IOL as a physical, athletic difference maker who could potentially provide across-the-front O-line versatility in college. However, indicates desire to play defense, which obviously must be considered in evaluation.
"Stout, athletic build that fosters sudden athleticism and explosive movements. Enforcer on tape. Flashes close-quarters power and impressive short-area agility. Shows a sense or urgency and searches for extra work. Turbo-charged as a puller and climber. Sinks hips and complements punch power with significant lower-half juice.
"Encouraging pass-pro reps on an outside island. Initial suddenness and heavy-handedness translate to defense, where he's experienced inside and on the edge. Shows surprising pursuit range thanks to excellent functional athleticism. Performed well both ways at March 2025 Under Armour New Orleans event; produced dominant reps as a DL, but offensive snaps reinforced elite projection as an IOL.
"Possesses excellent multi-sport context as Louisiana 3A shot put champion (53-1) as a sophomore, discus champion (151-6) as a junior. Elite combine-testing athleticism in several categories. Must firmly land in a long-term positional home. That said, projects as a high-major impact player on either side of the ball. Possesses legitimate high-round NFL Draft potential."
