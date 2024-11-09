No. 1 Quarterback in America Bryce Underwood Arrives for Official to LSU Football
Belleville (Mich.) five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood continues stealing headlines as he navigates his senior campaign as the top-ranked prospect in the 2025 class.
Underwood, the No. 1 signal-caller in America, revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers in January with the decision sending a rippling effect.
Following Underwood's pledge, Brian Kelly and Co. added multiple five-stars to the 2025 haul, including DJ Pickett (No. 1 CB) and Derek Meadows (5-star WR).
Now, Underwood has been in the news as the Early Signing Period approaches in December.
Despite being verbally committed to LSU, one program has become a factor in his recruitment over the last few weeks: The Michigan Wolverines.
Sherrone Moore and his staff are piecing together an impressive NIL package for the top-ranked prospect in the 2025 Recruiting Class, but the Tigers remain aware of the dialogue between Underwood's camp and Michigan.
Last Friday, LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan checked in with Underwood as the staff continues keeping its foot on the gas for the top-ranked quarterback.
Now, he's arrived in Baton Rouge for an official visit for the LSU versus Alabama matchup.
Here's the latest on Underwood's recruitment:
LSU's Staff Check In
LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan hopped on a flight last Friday to check in with Underwood and his family for the five-star's playoff game.
Sloan, who's taken the lead on Underwood's recruitment, was once again getting face time with the top quarterback in America as the outside chatter continues growing.
Friday's check in became the first of two visits Underwood will have with Sloan and the LSU staff with the No. 1 signal-caller is set to make his way to Baton Rouge this weekend for the LSU vs. Alabama showdown.
Underwood Arrives in Baton Rouge:
The Official Visit: LSU vs. Alabama Week
The contact between Underwood's camp and LSU hasn't wavered, and despite the outside noise, there's now been an official visit date locked in.
Underwood has arrived in Baton Rouge for an official visit where he will get a look at LSU versus Alabama on Saturday night. He will remain in town through Monday, a source confirmed.
The No. 1 player in America will make a return trip to Louisiana where he will soak in the scenes of Death Valley, talk things over with the coaching staff and more.
It's important to note that Underwood has not visited any other programs ever since he verbally committed to LSU in January. He's visited Baton Rouge on several occasions, but has not taken an official or unofficial trip elsewhere.
Now, despite Michigan continuing to make a push at the buzzer for Underwood, he's arrived to the Bayou State for a multi-day stay on LSU's campus.
Underwood will be accompanied by both his parents and other family members for the trip with the Tigers preparing to roll out the red carpet during the multi-day trip.
The "generational talent" has been dialed in with the LSU Tigers from the beginning of his recruitment with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan running point guard in this one.
Now, as we near crunch time until prospects can put pen to paper during the Early Signing Period in December, the Michigan Wolverine buzz has become a hot topic, but Underwood has remained loyal to the LSU Tigers.
