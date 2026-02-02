Top-Ranked Cornerback Gives Glowing Review of LSU Football Visit With Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers staff rolled out the red carpet for multiple blue-chip prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle over the weekend, but none bigger than Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson.

The No. 1 cornerback in America arrived in Baton Rouge on Thursday night to begin his multi-day stay where he remained in town through Sunday alongside Kiffin and the LSU coaching staff.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound South Carolina native has reeled in offers from the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, North Carolina Tar Heels, and Florida State Seminoles, among several others, but the LSU Tigers are beginning to pick up momentum in his process after an "amazing" visit.

In an interview with Rivals, Dobson labeled his trip to Baton Rouge as an "amazing weekend" with secondary coach Corey Raymond once again eyeing the top-ranked cornerback in America.

But Raymond and Co. will have their work cut out for them with a myriad of heavy-hitters in the mix for Dobson after recently revealing his Top-12.

It was an amazing weekend at LSU for 5-star CB Joshua Dobson. The coveted Tigers target talks about his trip and the intel on where the program stands here: https://t.co/alHEyTEFbP pic.twitter.com/HTcbtxovYF — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong_) February 2, 2026

The LSU Tigers sit alongside Ohio State, Notre Dame, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida State, Texas Tech, Penn State, Clemson, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Oklahoma as the contenders in his process.

LSU is a school that is quickly surging in Dobson's process following a critical multi-day stay in the Bayou State where he was accompanied by multiple blue-chippers.

Irmo (S.C.) four-star edge rusher Jaiden Bryant made his way back to Baton Rouge over the weekend for a multi-day stay with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as the program keeps a foot on the gas for his services.

Bryant checks in as No. 1 edge rusher in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the LSU Tigers holding the verbal commitment, but it hasn't slowed down the coaching staff's pursuit.

Courtesy of Jaiden Bryant on X.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder has reeled in a myriad of offers from the likes of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Clemson Tigers, among others, across his prep career.

But it's the LSU Tigers that hold the verbal commitment with the coaching staff making sure to continue a relentless push.

