No. 1 Quarterback in America, Elite LSU Football Target to Check-In With SEC Rival
Baton Rouge (La.) Dunham School five-star quarterback Elijah Haven will hit the road once again this weekend with the Louisiana native set to continue his busy fall visit schedule.
Haven, the No. 1 quarterback in America, has carved out a path as the crown jewel of the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast involved in his process.
The Louisiana native was named the MaxPreps National Sophomore Football Player of the Year after accounting for over 4,000 yards of total offense and 58 total touchdowns last season while leading Dunham to a 14-1 record and an appearance in the Division III Select state title game.
The 6-foot-5, 215-pounder completed 206 of his 324 passing attempts (63.6%) while tossing for 3,137 yards and 37 touchdowns with only seven interceptions.
On the ground, he showcased his dual-threat ability with 937 rushing yards on 170 carries for 21 touchdowns.
The No. 1 overall prospect in America has started the evaluation process with several contenders emerging - along with an unofficial visit schedule.
The five-star has checked in with the LSU Tigers, Florida Gators, and Penn State Nittany Lions with plans to visit the Georgia Bulldogs, Auburn Tigers, and Alabama Crimson Tide across the next few months, according to Rivals.
The Unofficial Visit Schedule:
September 13: LSU (vs. Florida)
September 27: Penn State Nittany Lions
October 4: Florida Gators
October 18: Alabama Crimson Tide
November 15: Georgia Bulldogs
November 29: Auburn Tigers
Haven made his way to Tiger Stadium in Week 3 for the program's critical Southeastern Conference victory over the Florida Gators.
Now, after visiting the Florida Gators last Saturday, he's set to be in Tuscaloosa (Ala.) this weekend for the Alabama Crimson Tide's matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers.
It's a critical visit for the Haven camp with the five-star quarterback developing a close relationship with multiple programs - most notably the Florida Gators.
247Sports' Andrew Ivins has raved about Haven and the potential he attains after dominating the prep scene across his first two seasons with his high school squad.
"Supersized quarterback with first-round pick potential if he can put it all together. Possesses an excellent combination of strength and athleticism to go along with impressive competitive drive and football character. Earned MaxPreps National Sophomore Player of the Year honors after a 10th-grade campaign in which he posted a 14-1 record and accounted for 56 total touchdowns," Ivins wrote.
"Showed everything you wanted to see from a young signal caller in a championship setting as he mounted a comeback effort with his arm and legs while taking his fair share of blows. Has frequently been featured on designed runs and has both the power and agility to boost a rushing attack, but is more than capable of winning through the air and from the pocket.
"Excels at getting the ball out quickly to the perimeter and is one of the best in the class when it comes to challenging defenses vertically as he throws targets open and hits them in stride with touch. Will connect on his fair share of in-breaking routes, but needs to improve at driving the ball toward the middle parts of the field and learn how to consistently beat tight coverage windows."
As Haven works through his rigorous process, multiple SEC programs are beginning to make an impact with the Alabama Crimson Tide up next.
