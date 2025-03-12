No. 1 Quarterback in America, Five-Star LSU Football Target Set to Visit the Tigers
Baton Rouge (La.) Dunham School five-star quarterback, Elijah Haven, has lined up multiple spring visits as he begins getting a closer look at his "contenders" this offseason.
Haven, the No. 1 overall prospect in America, has dominated the prep scene during his two seasons with Dunham as he becomes a household name.
Haven was named the MaxPreps National Sophomore Football Player of the Year after accounting for over 4,000 yards of total offense and 58 total touchdowns last season while leading Dunham to a 14-1 record and an appearance in the Division III Select state title game.
The dynamic quarterback completed 206 of his 324 passing attempts (63.6%) while tossing for 3,137 yards and 37 touchdowns with only seven interceptions.
On the ground, he showcased his dual-threat ability with 937 rushing yards on 170 carries for 21 touchdowns.
It's no secret Haven's name is on the map at the helm of the Dunham program after accumulating 4,074 yards of total offense and 58 touchdowns as just a sophomore for his prep squad.
Now, with focus shifting towards his junior campaign, Haven has locked in on his recruitment process with the LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Ole Miss Rebels, Alabama Crimson Tide and others beginning to make noise.
Haven has locked in a trio of visits for the spring, according to Rivals' Sam Spiegelman.
He will visit the LSU Tigers, Florida Gators and Michigan Wolverines this spring where he hopes to get a better feel for each school. It's about "fit" for Haven.
Another school that Haven looks to check out this summer, according to a source, is the Baylor Bears.
It's still relatively early in Haven's recruitment process, but he's quickly become a national name on the recruiting scene with multiple out-of-state schools extending scholarships.
From Kalen DeBoer's Alabama Crimson Tide to Sherrone Moore's Michigan Wolverines, it'll be a long list of potential suitors in the "Haven Sweepstakes" moving forward.
For Brian Kelly's program, many believe LSU is the team to beat here.
Rivals' Adam Gorney's Take: "Elijah Haven has everything top college coaches and NFL decision-makers look for in a quarterback from intelligence to accuracy to arm strength to decision-making and beyond. In many ways, Haven has some uncanny similarities to former five-star quarterback Jameis Winston, but Haven might be even a little more athletic.
"His stats might be a little muted – he threw for 1,847 yards with 27 touchdowns and ran for 429 yards and 12 more scores – but the Baton Rouge (La.) Dunham standout only threw 191 passes all season. Dunham had more rushing attempts than throws even with an elite talent like Haven leading the way."
But the main takeaway from Rivals' update on Haven is what's happening behind-the-scenes in his recruitment. Gorney believes the LSU Tigers sit atop others in his process.
"LSU definitely leads in his recruitment," the Rivals Recruiting Director said.
It'll be a battle until the buzzer for Haven, who is set to enter his junior season in 2025, with a myriad of schools swinging for the fences in his recruitment.
