No. 1 Quarterback in America Flips Commitment From LSU Football to Michigan
Belleville (Mich.) five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood has flipped his commitment from the LSU Tigers to the Michigan Wolverines, he revealed via social media on Thursday.
Underwood, the No. 1 quarterback in America, pledged to Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals on Jan. 6, and after remaining committed to the program for over 300 days, has made the switch.
With the Early Signing Period inching closer, Michigan had become a hot topic in his recruitment with reports surrounding a $10.5 million package being offered to Underwood.
They proved they were willing to pull out all the stops until the clock hits zero, and with dialogue continuing between both Underwood's camp and the Wolverines, the program pushed all the right buttons in crunch time.
“We try to put the cash in the back of the whole situation because whatever his dreams are, we want him to live those out,” Bryce Underwood’s father said in an interview with On3 Sports over the summer. “The money is going to come when he’s just living his dreams.
… I don’t want to get it twisted, money is a huge deal. At the same time again, man, it’s about Bryce being able to turn his dreams into goals. So whatever field he goes in football, sports, man, I’m great with it as long as long as he’s happy.”
Underwood is yet to visit Ann Arbor officially or unofficially this year with his only recruiting visits taking place in Baton Rouge,
The five-star took a multi-day stay for LSU's lopsided loss to Alabama just two weeks ago.
A look into the visit:
The LSU Official Visit:
Underwood and his family made their way to Baton Rouge on Nov. 9 to begin their three-day trip to campus.
Upon arriving in town, the five-star signal-caller posted on social media that he'd arrived in Louisiana with the post taking social media by storm.
The red carpet was rolled out from beginning to end with Underwood making sure to soak in the scenes of Death Valley.
He and his family checked out the tailgating scene on Saturday, took photos with fans and met up with LSU icons prior to his arrival to the stadium.
After making his rounds with both the staff and others, Underwood then made his way to Tiger Stadium where he was provided with the opportunity to check-in with fellow 2025 LSU commitments Harlem Berrry, Kade Phillips, Jhase Thomas and more before being escorted to his seats for the game.
Underwood and his family enjoyed the atmosphere and the love the LSU community provided him, a source told LSU Tigers On SI.
On Sunday, Underwood began wrapping up his trip with meetings with the coaching staff, a photoshoot in Tiger Stadium and a dinner before departing on Monday morning.
All in all, it was a beneficial visit for the Underwood camp.
The family had the opportunity to see what LSU is all about once again while receiving a game plan for the future of the signal-caller.
“I think he’s going to stick in the class for LSU,” On3 Sports recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong said on Monday. “He’s always had a lot of love for the Tigers. He loves the environment, the atmosphere around the program, the way they develop quarterbacks and certainly the stage they play on. He got a chance to get around all those commits again — like five-star Harlem Berry — be around the staff, and he brought his entire family. They love the way they’re received in Death Valley.
"Yes, there are conversations with Sherrone Moore and representatives of the Michigan football program. But it has always been an uphill battle for the Wolverines. This visit was a reminder of all the things he loves about LSU and his potential in the program. And I like him to stick with the Tigers.”
Now, despite a trip to LSU that many believed solidified his chances of signing with the program, Underwood has flipped his pledge to the Michigan Wolverines.
