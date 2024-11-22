No. 1 Running Back in America Weighs in on Bryce Underwood's Michigan Decision
Metairie (La.) St. Martin's Episcopal five-star running back Harlem Berry revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers on Jan. 3 with the decision having a rippling effect on the recruiting trail.
From there, the Bayou Bengals added pledges from Bryce Underwood (No. 1 QB), DJ Pickett (No. 1 CB) and a number of other blue-chip prospects.
On Thursday, Underwood, who announced a commitment to LSU on Jan. 6 after Berry, went public with the decision that he would be flipping his commitment from the LSU Tigers to the Michigan Wolverines.
The news comes on the heels of the Wolverines reportedly piecing together an NIL package north of $10.5 million over four years.
Now, LSU has lost a commitment from the No. 1 quarterback in America with all attention shifting towards the Tigers hoping to maintain the 2025 Recruiting Class.
All eyes are now on Berry, the No. 1 running back in America, and Pickett, the top-ranked cornerback in the country, among several others.
For Berry, he went public with a reaction after the news of Underwood flipping to Michigan:
Berry has remained loyal to LSU ever since revealing a commitment to the program. He's been in Baton Rouge for several game day appearances while helping the Tigers on the recruiting trail as well.
Now, his counterpart in Underwood, has made his final decision with the Michigan Wolverines landing his services. He'll put pen to paper on Dec. 4 during the Early Signing Period after an aggressive NIL offer.
The Michigan Offer: $12 Million Over Four Years
Underwood is already a household name in Michigan with the 6-foot-4, 215-pounder ending his high school career with a 50-4 record while bringing home a pair of state titles for Belleville in his freshman and sophomore campaigns.
After the decision to remain home went public, 104.5 ESPN Radio's Matt Moscona revealed the deal for Underwood reached the $12 million mark.
The deal is reportedly over a four-year stretch, according to other reports, but Moscona was the first to announce the full increment.
It's life-changing money for Underwood. There have been several reports over the last few weeks on the amount it would be with numbers hovering around the $10.5 million mark, according to On3 Sports, but it appears the number went up as the Early Signing Period inched closer.
For LSU, The Advocate has reported that the Tigers offered Underwood north of $1.5 million per year, which didn't get the job done down the stretch in comparison to Michigan's roughly $3 million per year offer.
On3 Sports' Evaluation of Underwood:
“Premier arm talent who is one of the more gifted high school quarterback prospects in recent years. Combination of arm strength, pocket feel and processing ability makes him the top quarterback in the 2025 cycle. Owns a wide-shouldered frame, measuring in at 6-foot-4, 214 pounds with 10-inch hands at the On3 Elite Series prior to his senior season. Touts a big-time arm with the ability to drive the ball with velocity to all levels of the field. Has the ability to touch every area of the field with ease. Throws a very tight spiral that amplifies the velocity on the tail of his passes. Has shown advanced skill as a passer. Comfortable delivering over the middle of the field from within the pocket. Consistently sticks the ball on receivers against tight coverage.
…Shows the ability to layer passes with touch and high-level location, especially downfield. Demonstrates the best pocket presence in the cycle entering the senior season. A vertical mover in the pocket who navigates pressure at a level well beyond his years. Has rhythmic feet when operating within structure. Doubles as a run threat with the ability to make defenders miss in space.”
More LSU News:
Paul Finebaum: LSU, Brian Kelly in a "Really Bad Spot" Moving Forward
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.