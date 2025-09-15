No. 1 Tight End in America, Elite LSU Football Target Raves About Florida Game Visit
Ruston (La.) five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson was back in Baton Rouge this past weekend for the LSU Tigers' Week 3 matchup against the Florida Gators.
Hudson, the No. 1 rated tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, took his second game day visit of the season with LSU where Brian Kelly and Co. continue impressing the blue-chipper.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder has blossomed into one of the top prospects in America with the Bayou Bengals keeping a foot on the gas for the dual-sport star.
Hudson is coming off of a sophomore season in 2024 where he logged 39 receptions for 754 yards and six touchdowns during his breakout campaign.
On the hardwood, he was named the Ruston Daily Leader MVP and Louisiana District 2-5A MVP as a sophomore after averaging 21 points, 14 rebounds and 3 blocks per game.
Now, with offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes, Florida State Seminoles, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Texas Longhorns, and USC Trojans, among others, Hudson is evaluating the contenders in his process.
LSU is standing out early and has emerged as a serious contender.
Hudson was in Baton Rouge for LSU's home opener against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 6 and was back in town on Sept. 13 for the program's SEC matchup versus Florida.
The atmosphere once again stood out to Hudson, he told Rivals.
But the Louisiana native is eyeing other visits this fall as well while evaluating the contending schools on his radar.
"LSU of course. USC, Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M has been talking to me a lot. Nebraska is in there. It's really just all the schools that have offered both that I'm taking into consideration...I'm going to try to make it out to Nebraska and USC as well," Hudson told 247Sports.
Kelly and the LSU Tigers are picking up steam for Hudson, but there's another critical component to his recruitment process.
LSU now has a prized quarterback commitment in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Louisiana ties.
Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian four-star quarterback Peyton Houston committed to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers on Monday, he revealed via social media.
Houston, the No. 2 rated signal-caller in Louisiana, chose LSU over the USC Trojans, Texas Longhorns, and Oklahoma Sooners, among others, down the stretch of his process.
The 5-foot-10, 202-pound dual-threat quarterback is the first pledge in LSU's 2027 Recruiting Class where he looks to begin chipping away at other priority targets in a loaded group of Louisiana prospects.
Houston is coming off of a sophomore season in 2024 where he completed 310/443 passes (70%) for 4,480 yards with 38 touchdowns to only six interceptions.
He also rushed the ball 105 times for 690 yards and seven scores.
Now, with an elite signal-caller pledged to the LSU Tigers, there remains a focus on Hudson in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the program knocking it out of the park once again on his recent visit.
