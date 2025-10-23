No. 1 Tight End in America, Nebraska Cornhuskers Target Set to Visit LSU Football
Ruston (La.) five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson will be back in Baton Rouge on Saturday night for an unofficial visit with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
Hudson, the No. 1 rated tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has blossomed into a two-sport phenom with a myriad of programs in pursuit as he navigates his junior campaign.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder is coming off of a sophomore season in 2024 where he logged 39 receptions for 754 yards and six touchdowns during his breakout year.
On the hardwood, he was named the Ruston Daily Leader MVP and Louisiana District 2-5A MVP as a sophomore after averaging 21 points, 14 rebounds and 3 blocks per game.
Now, with offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes, Florida State Seminoles, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Texas Longhorns, and USC Trojans, among others, Hudson is evaluating the contenders in his process.
The top-ranked prospect in Louisiana has already checked in with the LSU Tigers twice this fall as Brian Kelly and Co. keep a foot on the gas for the top-ranked tight end in America.
Now, he's set to be back in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night for the Bayou Bengals' Week 9 matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies, sources tell LSU Tigers On SI.
Which schools have remained in contact with the No. 1 tight end in America?
"LSU of course. USC, Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M has been talking to me a lot. Nebraska is in there. It's really just all the schools that have offered both that I'm taking into consideration...I'm going to try to make it out to Nebraska and USC as well," Hudson told 247Sports.
Hudson will be joined by a myriad of the top prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle this weekend with the LSU Tigers piecing together an impressive visitors list for Saturday.
New No. 1 WR Set to be in Baton Rouge
New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal is the new No. 1 pass-catcher in America with the Bayou State star moving to the top spot in the latest rankings update.
Royal, the top-ranked prospect in Louisiana, has cruised up the rankings following a standout summer stretch where he earned a myriad of scholarship offers.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has received offers from the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Florida Gators, Texas Longhorns, Michigan Wolverines, Oregon Ducks, Florida State Seminoles, and Tennessee Volunteers, among several others, as his rise continues.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers remain a program that has come out the gates hot for Royal with the hometown school pushing the right buttons, but other programs are also intensifying their pursuits.
“The thing that fires me up is LSU is always knowing they produce good wide receivers so it’s a blessing to be wanted to be a part of that legacy,” Royal told Rivals.
Now, he's expected to be in Tiger Stadium this weekend for an unofficial visit with the Bayou Bengals for their matchup against Texas A&M.
More LSU News:
ESPN Releases FPI Top-25 Rankings Following Week 8 With LSU Football Tumbling
Three Observations From LSU Football's Week 8 Loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores
Updated AP Top-25 Poll: LSU Football Falls, Oklahoma Sooners Cruise in Rankings
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.