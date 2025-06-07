No. 1 Wide Receiver in America, LSU Football Pledge Visits SEC Rival for Official
Hattiesburg (Miss.) five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys remains in headlines as he navigates a critical offseason in both his development and recruiting process.
Keys, the No. 1 wideout in America, verbally committed to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in March after a quick unofficial visit to Baton Rouge.
But it hasn't stopped the top programs in the nation from turning up the heat for his services with the likes of Miami, Texas A&M, Texas A&M, Alabama, Ole Miss and Tennessee remaining in the mix.
Following a dominant junior campaign for his prep squad, Keys continued cruising up the recruiting rankings where he's now a consensus Top-10 overall prospect.
The top-ranked receiver led his Hattiesburg High School squad to a 13-1 record in 2024 after logging 58 receptions for 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last season.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder has now taken two official visits this summer despite remaining verbally committed to the LSU Tigers.
Last weekend, Keys hit the road to Coral Gables for a multi-day stay with Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes where the program hit it out of the park.
Following the trip, Keys went on record with 247Sports detailing how he is still keeping his options open this offseason and is "considering" a flip.
This weekend, Keys is back on the road for an official visit to the Texas A&M Aggies.
The Lone Star State program has piqued Keys' interest as he navigates the summer months with multiple official visits still on the slate.
The nation's No. 1 receiver will also visit the Tennessee Volunteers and Alabama Crimson Tide prior to an official trip to Baton Rouge to see the LSU Tigers during the weekend of June 20-22.
For the Bayou Bengals, the program currently holds commitments from a pair of Louisiana wideouts alongside Keys in the 2026 class.
Jabari Mack: No. 1 WR in Louisiana
Mack, the No. 1 rated wideout in Louisiana, is ranked as a Top-10 receiver in America with Kelly's crew winning out for his services.
LSU earned the pledge over the likes of the Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas A&M Aggies after going public with a commitment decision this spring.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder remains one of the most sought-after prospects in America with the Bayou Bengals landing the pledge.
Kenny Darby: 4-star Wide Receiver
Darby is fresh off of a junior campaign where he landed on the 5A All-State team after logging 100 receptions for 1,764 yards and 24 scores. One of the most prolific receivers in Louisiana, Darby is a player the program remains high on heading into his senior season.
The 6-foot, 175-pounder is a speedy, twitchy wideout that burst on the scene in 2024 with LSU extending an offer. Darby wasted no time in pledging to the program.
Darby is rated as the No. 7 overall prospect in Louisiana and the No. 2 wide receiver in the 2026 cycle.
