No. 1 Wide Receiver, Texas Longhorns Commit Eyes Pair of Visits to LSU Football

New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal has locked in a pair of visits to Baton Rouge this offseason with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers amid the programs push to flip the Texas commit.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has earned offers from the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Florida Gators, Texas Longhorns, and Tennessee Volunteers, among several others, with the SEC programs putting a full-court press on Royal.

But it's Steve Sarkisian and Co. that have the advantage heading into a pivotal stretch in Royal's recruitment with a myriad of visits on deck for the spring and summer.

The No. 1 wide receiver in America has locked in a strong spring visit schedule with the Florida Gators Gators (March 12), Ole Miss Rebels (March 19), Tennessee Volunteers (March 27), Texas Longhorns (April 17), and LSU Tigers (April 24) also set to receive trips.

"All day at school all of my friends are pushing me to flip to the LSU Tigers," Royal told Fox 8 New Orleans. "You only get this process once - so I'm committed to Texas, but I'm still trying to figure out if that's the best decision for me. The ultimate end goal is to make the best decision for me and my family.

"Me and Coach Lane [Kiffin] are building a relationship. He texts me often just telling me to have a good week - sending me videos, motivating me, and recruiting me to be an LSU Tiger."

Courtesy of Easton Royal's Instagram [

Now, Royal has also locked in his official visit to LSU during the weekend of May 28-30 for a multi-day stay in Baton Rouge as his massive offseason continues.

The Scouting Report: Royal Edition

"The most dynamic pass-catcher early in the 2027 cycle and a threat to score every time he touches the ball. Measured at around 5-foot-11, 185 pounds prior to his junior season. One of the fastest top prospects in the cycle, running a scintillating 10.3-second mark in the 100 meters as a sophomore," Rivals wrote.

"Brings that elite speed to the gridiron—lethal on vertical routes, easily pulling away from defensive backs downfield. Tough to tackle in the open field and will take it the distance if he finds space at the second level. Shows natural shiftiness as a route-runner, giving him the ability to separate at every level. Among the more productive top wide receivers in the 2027 cycle as a junior.

"Can continue improving his ability to attack catches with his arms extended, but has shown an expanded catch radius with several highlight-reel grabs. One of the youngest top prospects in the class with a late July birthday prior to his freshman season of college football.

"Athleticism, budding polish, and big-play ability make him one of the top overall playmakers in the cycle with the potential to develop into a first-round NFL Draft pick.

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