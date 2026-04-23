No. 2 EDGE in America, Elite LSU Football Target Set To Visit Lane Kiffin and Co.

Stone Mountain (Ga.) Stephenson five-star edge rusher KJ Green is expected to be in Baton Rouge this week on an unofficial visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers coaching staff.

Green checks in as the No. 2 rated edge rusher in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with defensive line coach Sterling Lucas keeping close tabs on the sought-after defender.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder out of the Peach State has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Miami Hurricanes, Alabama Crimson Tide, South Carolina Gamecocks, and Texas Longhorns, among several others, across his prep career.

Green, one of the fastest-rising prospects in America, has evaluators salivating at his potential at the next level as he continues dominating the prep scene.

"Physical edge defender with the potential to create havoc on all three downs with his burst, power and effort. Turned heads at Under Armour’s Future 50 event summer after sophomore year and followed it up with a monster junior campaign: 40 TFL, 18 sacks. Looks almost like an action figure with his muscle and should only continue to add good mass in the coming years," 247Sports write.

"Quick out of his stance and frequently the one to initiate contact. Fluid enough to cross obstacles or dart around them if he’s not trying to play through them. Tends to hound the play by changing directions and will make his fair share of stops in pursuit.

"Has attacked from a variety of different alignments over the years and likely to offer that same inside-outside versatility on Saturdays. Projects at this stage as a potential impact rusher for a College Football Playoff contender."

During Green's 2025 campaign, according to MaxPreps, he logged 129 tackles, 40.0 TFL, and 18.0 sacks. Across three years on the prep scene, Green has tallied a whopping 63.0 total TFL, 31.0 sacks, and 204 tackles.

Now, the LSU Tigers will look to make a splash this week with Green set to take in a multi-day stay with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers in the Bayou State.

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