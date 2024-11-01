No. 2 Linebacker in America Shuts Down Recruitment, Locked in With LSU Football
Houston (Tex.) North Shore linebacker Charles Ross continues skyrocketing up the 2025 Recruiting Rankings after coming in as the No. 2 linebacker in the latest update via 247Sports.
Ross, an LSU commit, has become a household name after becoming one of the top prospects in the Lone Star State.
The No. 2 linebacker in America revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in March as his recruitment began taking off.
Ross reeled in offers from LSU, Houston and Baylor, among several other Power Four programs, but a visit to Baton Rouge quickly swayed his interest in the Tigers' direction.
He ultimately shut down his recruitment and pledged to the LSU coaching staff, but it was the impact of defensive coordinator Blake Baker that made all the difference.
Baker prioritized Ross and made him feel welcome in the Bayou State. There's a vision in place for the youngster to come in and make an impact for the Tigers.
“Coach Baker has been an inspiration. We communicate on a regular basis,” Ross told On3 Sports. “Our relationship has grown from him being a recruiter to him becoming a mentor to me.”
Ross is another impressive evaluation by Baker. When LSU's defensive coordinator offered the Texas native, he was hovering around a Top 30 linebacker in America.
Now, as he works through his senior campaign, Ross has catapulted to the No. 2 linebacker in the country as a high four-star prospect.
Last season for North Shore High School, Ross logged 71 tackles to go along with six sacks, two pass breakups, two interceptions and also a pick-six as a junior.
He's a phenomenal football player, but his track speed is what separates him from the rest of the pack. Earlier this year, the four-star linebacker clocked a personal-best 10.63 in the 100-meter dash.
Now, as Ross continues working through his senior campaign, he's shut down his recruitment and will not be taking any more visits. He's locked in with the LSU Tigers and will put pen to paper with the program during the Early Signing Period in December.
Looking ahead, Ross will be in Baton Rouge next weekend for the LSU versus Alabama matchup as he gets one final look of the Bayou State before calling it home next year.
