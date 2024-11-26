No. 2 RB in Louisiana, LSU Football Commit JT Lindsey Shuts Down Recruitment
Alexandria High (La.) four-star running back JT Lindsey revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers on April 13 with Brian Kelly and Co. locking down his services.
Lindsey, the No. 2 rated running back in Louisiana and a Top 10 back in America, received an offer from the Tigers and wasted no time in pledging to the program.
It was clear the intentions of position coach Frank Wilson. LSU had already had a commitment from the No. 1 running back in America, Harlem Berry, but taking two backs was the goal the entire time.
Now, after a dominant senior campaign, Lindsey has the entire country after blossoming into a Top 10 running back in the 2025 Recruiting Class and skyrocketing to the No. 2 back in Louisiana.
Lindsey bypassed Texas commit James Simon after becoming the No. 2 ranked running back in the Bayou State.
Now, LSU is loaded for the future at the position with both Berry and Lindsey on board.
After the news of five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood backing off of his LSU commitment last week, it left the program in a "vulnerable" spot with programs pursuing LSU's other pledges.
That included Lindsey who quickly received phone calls from other top schools.
Lindsey confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI that he will not be taking any visits elsewhere and will be signing with LSU on Dec. 4 during the Early Signing Period.
It's a massive get for the program with Lindsey barely scratching the surface. A player many believe plays above his ranking, he's dominated the prep scene in Louisiana.
Lindsey has accumulated 1,950 yards this season with 27 total touchdowns. Now, he's cruising through the Louisiana playoffs with a state championship on his mind.
Lindsey isn't the only prospect committed to the purple and gold that has shut down his recruitment leading up to the Early Signing Period.
Kade Phillips Bypasses Texas Visit, Locked in with the Tigers
Missouri City (Tex.) Hightower cornerback Kade Phillips flipped his commitment from the Texas Longhorns to Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers in August after the program turned up the heat down the stretch.
Phillips, the No. 4 ranked cornerback in America, reached five-star status in the latest recruiting rankings after a dominant senior campaign.
Now, the coveted prospect has shut down his recruitment and will sign with the LSU Tigers during the Early Signing Period, he tells LSU Tigers On SI.
"I'm just ready to get to Baton Rouge," Phillips said.
With the recent news of five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood flipping his commitment from the LSU Tigers to the Michigan Wolverines, it's no secret the LSU program is in a vulnerable place.
Since the news broke, programs have been looking to flip other prospects committed to the Bayou Bengals.
That included five-star cornerback Kade Phillips.
There were recent reports circulating that Phillips was set to travel to the Texas Longhorns on Saturday with Steve Sarkisian and Co. pushing for him to flip back to the program.
Phillips confirmed with LSU Tigers On SI that he was not visiting Texas this weekend and remained home on Saturday. The five-star will be back in Baton Rouge next weekend for an unofficial visit with LSU to round out his recruitment process.
The Longhorns saw the program in a vulnerable spot, upped the ante for Phillips and ultimately saw the No. 4 cornerback in America remain loyal to the LSU program.
Phillips will now be back in Baton Rouge for the Oklahoma game next weekend in Tiger Stadium.
“Kade has some of the best physical traits we’ve seen at the corner position in the 2025 cycle. This is a guy who has elite length and a big frame. At that size, he can really move. He was a state finalist in the long jump in Texas, and you see that athleticism on the field," On3 Director of Scouting Charles Power said.
… I really like him as a corner. He has position versatility with the ability to play corner or safety at the next level, but we feel like the length and speed and ball skills he shows as a two-way player at the high school level really translates well to corner.”
Now, LSU locks in Phillips' services after a rigorous push from the Texas Longhorns down the stretch. He will sign with the Tigers during the Early Signing Period on Dec. 4.
