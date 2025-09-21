No. 2 Safety in Louisiana, Priority LSU Football Target Earns Oklahoma Sooners Offer
Ruston (La.) four-star safety Jayden Anding has blossomed into one of the top prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle as his rise continues.
Anding, the No. 2 rated safety in Louisiana, has earned a myriad of offers with the LSU Tigers, Arkansas Razorbacks, Miami Hurricanes, and North Carolina Tar Heels, among others, getting in on the action.
Now, the 6-foot, 165-pounder has added another offer on his sheet with Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners making the call this weekend.
Anding received a scholarship from the SEC program on Saturday with the Sooners getting in the mix for the priority LSU defensive back target.
But the LSU Tigers will be a program to keep tabs on across Anding's prep career with Brian Kelly's staff putting a full-court press on the Louisiana native.
There are ties in favor of the LSU program here.
Anding's older brother, Aidan, signed with the Bayou Bengals last December as a member of the 2025 Recruiting Class as a four-star cornerback.
The elite defensive back is now set to suit up for the LSU Tigers in 2025 as he gears up for his freshman campaign.
Now, after the program inked Aidan, all focus turns towards Jayden Anding in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a goal of locking down both brothers out of Ruston (La.).
In August, Rivals' Steve Wiltfong and Sam Spiegelman logged predictions in favor of the LSU Tigers earning a commitment from Anding as his process intensifies this fall.
The Tigers are beginning to turn up the heat in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a focus on locking down Louisiana in the rising-junior class.
On Monday, LSU landed the program's first commitment in the 2027 Recruiting Class with Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian four-star quarterback Peyton Houston pledging to the program.
Houston, the No. 8 rated signal-caller in America, gives the Tigers a significant boost in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle as LSU's first pledge.
After pledging to the Tigers on Monday, Houston took the field just days after in his first game as an LSU commit where he logged 569 yards of total offense and five touchdowns.
The No. 2 rated quarterback in Louisiana passed for 344 yards while tacking on an additional 225 rushing yards on Friday night.
Houston is coming off of a historic 2024 campaign as a sophomore for his prep squad after completing 310/443 passes (70 percent) for 4,480 yards with 38 touchdowns to only six interceptions. He also rushed the ball 105 times for 690 yards and seven scores in 2024.
Now, all eyes are on adding Anding to the class, but it's set to be a battle with a myriad of schools in the mix.
