No. 2 Wide Receiver in America, LSU Football Target Receives Prediction to SEC Rival
Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County four-star wide receiver Jase Mathews is down to the LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, Ole Miss Rebels and Auburn Tigers as his process nears the finish line.
Mathews, the No. 2 rated wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, has earned offers from the "Who's Who" of college football across his prep career with his list now trimmed.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder has narrowed his focus to a quartet of Southeastern Conference schools with a commitment decision set to be revealed on August 8.
After dominating on the prep scene in the Magnolia State, Mathews has quickly become one of the top pass catchers in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Across Mathews' junior campaign with Greene County, the top wideout logged 68 receptions for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024.
Now, all focus is on the recruiting process with the four Southeastern Conference programs intensifying their pursuit for the top-ranked uncommitted receiver.
For the LSU Tigers, the program knocked it out of the park during Mathews' official visit weekend to Baton Rouge in June.
Mathews spent time alongside the LSU coaching staff while receiving opportunities to evaluate the facilities, see current players and work through a photoshoot in Tiger Stadium.
LSU has become a team to watch in Mathews' process as he begins inching closer to making a decision sooner rather than later.
The hometown Ole Miss Rebels, Texas A&M Aggies and Auburn Tigers are also making their presence felt in his process.
But with a decision roughly two weeks away, one finalist is beginning to separate from the pack, according to Rivals.
Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers have put a foot on the gas for Mathews as a "can't miss" prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Now, the Auburn program has received a prediction to land a commitment from the No. 2 rated wideout, according to Rivals' Jeffrey Lee.
It's a significant development in the "Mathews Sweepstakes" with all signs pointing towards an LSU versus Auburn battle down the stretch.
The LSU Tigers will remain a program to watch as a decision inches closer on August 8.
