No. 2 Wide Receiver in Louisiana, LSU Football Target Represents Tigers in Title Game

New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine wide receiver Miguel Whitley has emerged as one of the top pass-catchers in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle as his recruitment explodes this fall.

Whitley, the No. 2 rated wideout in Louisiana, is a priority target for the LSU Tigers coaching staff with schools from coast-to-coast also in on the action.

The 6-foot, 170-pounder has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Nebraska Cornhuskers, among others, while emerging as a top-five prospect in The Boot.

The four-star wideout has the hometown LSU Tigers as a program firmly in the mix with Lane Kiffin's program piquing his interest after the old staff extended an offer to him last summer.

It's clear the LSU program has been flourished when landing coveted wide receivers from Louisiana where the staff is pushing for Whitley to be the next in line.

Fast forward to Saturday night in the Caesars SuperDome and Whitley was seen representing the Tigers in his Division I State Championship Game against the Edna Karr Cougars.

The No. 2 rated wideout was seen one the field sporting a pair of LSU Tigers gloves as he looked to lead his St. Augustine squad to a title, ultimately coming up short against an elite Edna Karr squad.

Elite 2027 WR Miguel Whitley sporting LSU gloves for Aug today in the Dome https://t.co/W97WvmBMHm pic.twitter.com/4YVeQAia2a — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) December 13, 2025

Whitley wasn't the only prized LSU Tigers target wearing gear in favor of the hometown program on Saturday in the SuperDome.

Ruston (La.) five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson has blossomed into one of America's top two-sport athletes with programs across the country remaining in pursuit.

Hudson, the No. 1 rated tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, put the nation on notice across his sophomore campaign in 2024 where the flurry of scholarship offers came in last fall.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder logged 39 receptions for 754 yards and six touchdowns during his breakout year on the gridiron, but it didn't stop there for the two-sport athlete.

On the hardwood, he was named the Ruston Daily Leader MVP and Louisiana District 2-5A MVP as a sophomore after averaging 21 points, 14 rebounds and 3 blocks per game.

This season, he took off on the recruiting scene where he was also seen wearing a pair of LSU gloves after leading his Ruston squad to the SuperDome for a state title game appearance.

Five-star TE Ahmad Hudson wearing LSU gloves, an Ole Miss towel and a Nebraska head band pic.twitter.com/023Ewbvsyx — Mike Roach (@MikeRoach247) December 13, 2025

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have also emerged as a threat in Hudson's recruitment process where he has made his way to Lincoln (Neb.) multiple times to check-in with Matt Rhule and Co.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Hires Elite Offensive Coordinator, Five Assistant to Lane Kiffin's Staff

Three Takeaways From Lane Kiffin's Introductory Press Conference With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football

Join the Community: