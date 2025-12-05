Archie Manning Claims Nick Saban Played Pivotal Role in Lane Kiffin Going To LSU

The LSU Tigers formally introduced head coach Lane Kiffin as the new shot-caller in Baton Rouge this week after making the move to depart the Ole Miss Rebels last Sunday.

In an unprecedented move, Kiffin accepted the LSU job amid a College Football Playoff run with No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1) where he will not be able to coach the program's postseason run.

“I am incredibly honored to have the opportunity to lead the storied LSU Football program,” Kiffin said. “From national championships to iconic players, LSU is synonymous with excellence and is among the most powerful brands in all of sports.

"I’m grateful to President Rousse, Verge Ausberry and LSU’s leadership for placing their faith in me to lead this program.

"Our staff will recruit the very best student-athletes in the country – starting at home in the state of Louisiana – and will work tirelessly every day to bring championships that the LSU fans deserve. Geaux Tigers!”

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The decision sent shockwaves across the college football world with Kiffin relying on his family and mentors to help in his decision-making process.

The two mentors in his phone have been Nick Saban and Pete Carroll where Kiffin detailed their perspectives.

“Pete Carroll, really – he told me, you know, that he always told my dad that he’d look out for me, and so, when we were talking, he really channeled him, knowing him for so long, and he said this is exactly what he would do,” Kiffin added. “He would tell you, boy, go get it, go for it.”

“And, you know, Coach Saban kind of coached at another place in this conference, so I can’t really say exactly what he said,” Kiffin said, as the media in the room laughed. “But, I’ll say I think the world of Coach Saban, and I respect him.”

Now, Ole Miss Football legend, and NFL great Archie Manning, has weighed in on how the Rebels never stood a chance to retain him.

"We didn't have a chance to keep him at Ole Miss because we had God and Nick Saban telling him to go to LSU," Manning said.

In a massive move, Kiffin has formally been introduced as the new shot-caller in Baton Rouge after departing the Ole Miss Rebels.

“Yeah, I think that, you know, it was a really difficult decision and, when you’re in those difficult decisions and you’re torn, very torn, back and forth, back and forth and there’s multiple options, you know? "There were really, you know, four different places, you know, that we had to think about in this,” said Kiffin.

“And, I just talked to them, and it really was apparent too. I felt like everybody I talked to outside of the state that I was in all basically said the same thing, okay. They all said, man, you are going to regret it if you don’t take the shot and you don’t go to LSU.

"It’s the best job in America with the best resources, and to win it. And, it’s obviously been done here before by a number of people.”

More LSU News:

LSU Football Hires Elite Offensive Coordinator, Five Assistant to Lane Kiffin's Staff

Three Takeaways From Lane Kiffin's Introductory Press Conference With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football

Join the Community: