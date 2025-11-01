Ohio State Buckeyes Pushing to Flip Coveted LSU Football Commit, Louisiana Native
Lafayette (La.) Acadiana three-star defensive lineman Darryus McKinley revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers in August after going public with a decision to join the 2026 Recruiting Class.
McKinley, the No. 3 rated defensive lineman in Louisiana, pledged to the Bayou Bengals over the Texas Longhorns, Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers down the stretch.
The 6-foot-3, 270-pounder has emerged as one of the top prospects in "The Boot" with the coaching staff in Baton Rouge keeping a foot on the gas across his prep career after extending an offer early.
For the LSU Tigers, it's clear the program had a slight advantage with McKinley's older brother, Dominick, navigating his sophomore season in Baton Rouge.
“They make everyone feel at home, and if you can’t feel that at a college, then you shouldn’t be there,” McKinley told Rivals.
“The staff has treated me like I’m already a player over there … I already know a lot of them and they’re all great people.”
Now, the standout prospect out of Acadiana High is verbally committed as he works through the home stretch of his process.
“The environment in LSU was very hype and was a great time over with the coaches and the other recruits,” McKinley told Rivals last fall. “The part I’m most excited about at LSU is playing with my brother while he is there.”
But other schools aren't going down without a fight with the Ohio State Buckeyes intensifying their pursuit after extending an offer recently.
The LSU Tigers are in a unique spot with the program searching for its next head football coach after parting ways with Brian Kelly last Sunday.
Now, other programs are making an attempt at poaching current commits with the Ohio State Buckeyes making a run at McKinley.
"We're just processing it all," McKinley told Rivals.
LSU currently holds a Top-15 Recruiting Class in the 2026 cycle with McKinley joining a standout group in the trenches at the defensive tackle position.
Now, all focus is getting the 2026 Recruiting Class finalized come the Early Signing Period in December.
