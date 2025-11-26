Ohio State Buckeyes Trending to Flip Coveted LSU Football Commit, Louisiana Native
Lafayette (La.) Acadiana three-star defensive lineman Darryus McKinley remains a hot commodity on the recruiting scene as the Early Signing Period inches closer.
McKinley, the No. 3 rated defensive lineman in Louisiana, pledged to the LSU Tigers in August over the Texas Longhorns, Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers down the stretch in his recruitment process.
The 6-foot-3, 270-pounder has emerged as one of the top prospects in "The Boot" with the coaching staff in Baton Rouge keeping a foot on the gas across his prep career after extending an offer early.
For the LSU Tigers, it's clear the program had a slight advantage with McKinley's older brother, Dominick, navigating his sophomore season in Baton Rouge with the program.
“They make everyone feel at home, and if you can’t feel that at a college, then you shouldn’t be there,” McKinley told Rivals.
“The staff has treated me like I’m already a player over there … I already know a lot of them and they’re all great people.”
Now, the standout prospect out of Acadiana High is verbally committed as he works through the home stretch of his process.
“The environment in LSU was very hype and was a great time over with the coaches and the other recruits,” McKinley told Rivals last fall. “The part I’m most excited about at LSU is playing with my brother while he is there.”
But other schools aren't going down without a fight with the Ohio State Buckeyes intensifying their pursuit after extending an offer recently.
Since then, McKinley has checked in with Ryan Day and Co. where the Buckeyes are beginning to pick up steam in his process.
The LSU Tigers are in a unique spot with the program searching for its next head football coach after parting ways with Brian Kelly in late October, and with the Early Signing Period next week, multiple pledges are mulling over their options.
"We're just processing it all," McKinley told Rivals of the Ohio State buzz.
Fast forward to Tuesday and multiple recruiting analysts have locked in flip predictions for McKinley to ultimately land in the Ohio State Buckeyes' 2026 Recruiting Class.
LSU currently holds a Top-15 Recruiting Class in the 2026 cycle with McKinley joining a standout group in the trenches at the defensive tackle position to this point, but all signs point towards a flip to Ohio State.
Now, as the Early Signing Period inches closer, all focus is on locking in the coveted class with multiple Louisiana natives verbally committed.
