Oklahoma Sooners Wide Receiver Commit, LSU Football Target Shuts Down Recruitment
Lafayette (La.) three-star wide receiver Brayden Allen made the drive over to Baton Rouge last weekend for an unofficial visit with interim coach Frank Wilson and the LSU Tigers.
Allen, a top-five receiver in Louisiana, verbally committed to the Oklahoma Sooners on Oct. 1 after flipping his pledge away from the Tulane Green Wave as his recruitment exploded.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder had remained loyal to a Tulane Green Wave, but as his recruitment continued taking off, Brent Venables and the Sooners quickly turned up the heat with an official visit sealing the deal in late September.
“My host was Elijah Thomas and that was pretty cool. We hung out for a while after the game and with the team,” Allen told Rivals.
“Their message was really just that I belong there in that environment and that I can go there and ball out but also come out a better man.”
Allen is coming off of a strong junior campaign in 2024 where he logged 55 receptions for 1,155 yards and 10 touchdowns as he emerged as a national recruit.
Fast forward to his senior season this fall and his recruitment process took off with Southeastern Conference programs extending scholarships left and right to the Bayou State native.
LSU brought in the coveted wide receiver over the weekend to soak in the scenes of Tiger Stadium for the program's Week 12 matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks where the LSU staff pulled the trigger on an offer that night.
There remained buzz surrounding Allen and LSU being his "dream school" with an offer now in-hand, but the Louisiana wideout silenced the buzz on Monday.
Allen will remain committed to the Oklahoma Sooners and is set to sign with the program during the Early Signing Period, according to Rivals.
LSU holds a pair of wide receiver commits in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the program eyeing a third down the stretch with the Early Signing Period less than one month away: Destrehan (La.) four-star Jabari Mack and Bossier City (La.) four-star Kenny Darby.
Now, with Allen out of the picture, the Tigers will continue evaluating options with the Bayou State bursting with talent.
