Oregon Ducks 'In The Mix' for Elite LSU Football Target, No. 1 Wideout in America
New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal is the new No. 1 pass-catcher in America with the Bayou State star moving to the top spot in the latest rankings update.
Royal, the top-ranked prospect in Louisiana, has cruised up the rankings following a standout summer stretch where he earned a myriad of scholarship offers.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has received offers from the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Florida Gators, Texas Longhorns, Michigan Wolverines, Oregon Ducks, Florida State Seminoles, and Tennessee Volunteers, among several others, as his rise continues.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers remain a program that has come out the gates hot for Royal with the hometown school pushing the right buttons, but other programs are also intensifying their pursuits.
“The thing that fires me up is LSU is always knowing they produce good wide receivers so it’s a blessing to be wanted to be a part of that legacy,” Royal told Rivals.
“The thing that makes them a potential fit is the way the love to take 1-on-1 with their receivers.”
As his process ramps up, multiple programs are reaching out - including the LSU Tigers - but Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks are also making their presence felt in his process, according to Rivals.
Royal has visited Baton Rouge on multiple occasions this fall with the program beginning to pick up steam in his process, but it's set to be a heavyweight battle to land the No. 1 receiver in America.
Along with LSU, it's the Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks, and Texas Longhorns, among others, are fighting for his services.
LSU has landed the No. 2 rated quarterback in Louisiana, Peyton Houston, as the first commitment in the 2027 class.
Now, it's full steam ahead on surrounding him with talent with Royal emerging as the top pass-catcher target for the LSU Tigers in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
During his sophomore campaign in 2024, Easton was a Catholic League All-District First-Team selection with more than 1,100 all-purpose yards for the Brother Martin Crusaders. He also logged double-digit touchdowns.
Moving ahead, it's all about adding skill position players to the 2027 class with Royal at the top of the list.
