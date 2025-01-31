Pair of Five-Star LSU Football Targets Expected to Visit Campus for Junior Day
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers football staff will host the program's "Junior Day" recruiting event on Saturday with priority targets in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle heading to Baton Rouge.
It's the first big recruiting weekend of the year for the LSU program with the staff swinging for the fences on multiple coveted targets.
With programs across the country holding important events on Saturday, the LSU staff turned up the heat on several targets in order to get them to Death Valley.
That includes a pair of five-star Louisiana natives that the Bayou Bengals have atop the 2026 Big Board.
Now, LSU has locked in the five-star duo for visits to campus on Saturday.
The Five-Star Visitors:
Blaine Bradford: No. 1 Safety in America
Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High safety Blaine Bradford remains one of the most coveted prospects in America as he navigates a busy offseason on the recruiting trail.
Bradford, who's rated as the No. 1 safety in the 2026 Recruiting Class, has LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon, Alabama and Ohio State firmly in the race for his commitment as he works through a rigorous process.
The top-ranked safety in America has a slew of potential suitors, but the hometown school is gaining momentum relatively early in the process.
Bradford has taken trips to each of his finalists with his most recent trip being to the Oregon Ducks last weekend where he dropped in a multi-day stay to Eugene.
A Bayou State native, the Tigers are pushing hard for the coveted safety right down the road from Death Valley.
He's a player at the top of their 2026 "must haves" with defensive backs coaches Corey Raymond and Jake Olsen ramping up their push.
“I am super interested in [LSU],” Bradford told On3 Sports “They are the hometown team. They have a program that is built up. That 2025 class coming in is great too and LSU has real potential. I have been there so many times and they are so consistent. The staff wants what is best for their players and their legacy is strong.”
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound junior has an impressive double-digit scholarship list with LSU now among the five finalists: LSU, Oregon, Notre Dame, Alabama and Ohio State.
Now, Bradford will be in Death Valley this weekend for the program's Junior Day event where he will be surrounded by several blue-chippers.
Lamar Brown: No. 1 IOL in America
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star interior offensive lineman Lamar Brown ranks as the No. 1 player in Louisiana as he gears up for his senior campaign.
The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder has cruised up the recruiting rankings as the top prep player in the Bayou State with a slew of elite programs pushing for his services.
Now, with the offseason in full swing and the NCAA Dead Period lifted, recruits have begun scheduling visits to check out college programs.
That includes Brown who will be on campus on Saturday.
Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue their pursuit of the top talent in the state and that includes the likes of Brown.
He's the top-ranked overall player in the Bayou State as well as the No. 1 offensive lineman in America.
LSU will have to fight off heavy-hitters in this one with Texas A&M and others beginning to swing for the fences.
An offer list consisting of the "Who's Who" of college football, Brown will have his fair share of options to work with.
