Nebraska Cornhuskers Land Commitment From Ex-LSU Football Offensive Weapon

LSU Tigers offensive lineman Paul Mubenga has committed to Matt Rhule and the Nebraska Cornhuskers following a visit to Lincoln, he revealed via social media on Tuesday.

Mubenga, a former three-star prospect out of Georgia, signed with the LSU program in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle where he redshirted across his first season in the Bayou State.

From there, the 6-foot-5, 310-pound prospect started in 11 out of his 20 ganes played with the LSU Tigers after ultimately making the decision to enter the Transfer Portal with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

The Peach State native received interest from a flurry of schools before Rhule and Co. locked down his services with another critical addition heading into the 2026 season with Mubenga's move now official.

For the LSU Tigers, the program has seen a myriad of moves across the January NCAA Transfer Portal window with over 30 members of the 2025 roster electing to hit the free agent market - including eight offenisive linemen alongside Mubenga.

LSU Offensive Line Portal Additions (4):

Ja'Quan Sprinkle - 6'4, 325 pounds - North Carolina Central Eagles

William Satterwhite - 6'3, 305 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers

JaKolby Jones - 6'4, 285 pounds - Copiah-Lincoln Community College

Darrin Strey - 6'7, 322 pounds - Kentucky Wildcats

Now, all focus is on solidifying a rotation in the trenches with four newcomers already locked in for the NCAA Transfer Portal haul.

