Pair of LSU Football Running Back Commits Shut Down Recruitment, Signing With Tigers
Metairie (La.) St. Martin's Episcopal star Harlem Berry revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers on Jan. 3 after a rigorous recruiting process.
The No. 1 running back in America made the decision to stay home and suit up in the purple and gold after a slew of programs rolled out the red carpet.
Down the stretch, it was Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns turning up the heat, but Berry elected to announce a commitment to the LSU Tigers.
Now, with the Early Signing Period inching closer, Berry remains dialed in with Brian Kelly and Co.
All signs point towards Berry putting pen to paper with LSU on Wednesday, a source familiar with his recruitment told LSU Tigers On SI, and sealing the deal with the Tigers.
He was set to be back in Baton Rouge on Saturday for another game day experience to be alongside a number of current LSU commitments.
Position coach and recruiting guru Frank Wilson has done wonders in the 2025 class this year after securing the services of Berry and JT Lindsey, the No. 2 rated back in Louisiana.
That gives LSU both the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked backs from the Bayou State heading into next season. A critical feat for the Tigers.
No. 2 Running Back in Louisiana Shuts Things Down:
Alexandria High (La.) four-star running back JT Lindsey revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers on April 13 with Brian Kelly and Co. locking down his services.
Lindsey, the No. 2 rated running back in Louisiana and a Top 10 back in America, received an offer from the Tigers and wasted no time in pledging to the program.
It was clear the intentions of position coach Frank Wilson. LSU had already had a commitment from the No. 1 running back in America, Harlem Berry, but taking two backs was the goal the entire time.
Now, after a dominant senior campaign, Lindsey has the entire country after blossoming into a Top 10 running back in the 2025 Recruiting Class and skyrocketing to the No. 2 back in Louisiana.
Lindsey confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI that he will not be taking any visits elsewhere and will be signing with LSU on Dec. 4 during the Early Signing Period.
It's a massive get for the program with Lindsey barely scratching the surface. A player many believe plays above his ranking, he's dominated the prep scene in Louisiana.
Lindsey has accumulated 1,950 yards this season with 27 total touchdowns. Now, he's cruising through the Louisiana playoffs with a state championship on his mind.
No. 2 IOL in America Shuts Down Recruitment: Carius Curne
Marion (Ark.) four-star offensive lineman Carius Curne revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in June after flipping his commitment from the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Curne, the No. 2 rated interior offensive lineman in America, backed off of his pledge to the hometown Razorbacks before joining LSU's 2025 class.
The 6-foot-4, 320-pounder has tremendous upside with Kelly and Co. adding a player who has immediate impact written all over him.
Now, the fast-rising prospect who's on verge of earning his fifth star is dialed in with the Bayou Bengals ahead of the Early Signing Period.
Curne has shut down his recruitment and will put pen to paper with the LSU Tigers next Wednesday where he will make things official.
It's no secret LSU's interior offensive line has been an issue in 2024. There have been issues in the rushing attack due to a lack of push up front.
With Curne now in the mix, it gives LSU a prospect who can step in on day one and help the program for the foreseeable future.
After Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 prospect in America, backed off of his pledge to LSU before flipping to the Michigan Wolverines, it left the program in a "vulnerable" spot. Despite the recent news, Curne remains locked in.
