Pair of LSU Football Signees Head to San Antonio for Navy All-American Bowl
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff pieced together an impressive Top-10 Recruiting Class in the 2025 cycle with multiple immediate impact players heading to Baton Rouge.
The program will see 13 early-enrollees move in this weekend as Kelly and Co. prepare for the youngsters to arrive in The Boot, but there are also players working through All-American showcases.
LSU had five-star signee Solomon Thomas participate in the Under Armour All-American Game last week with the prized offensive lineman impressing during his time in Orlando.
Now, a pair of LSU signees are in San Antonio for the Navy All-American Bowl as they work through Day 3 of bowl preparation.
Pair of LSU Signees in San Antonio:
Charles Ross: No. 2 Linebacker in America
Kelly and the LSU Tigers reeled in a commitment from fast-rising linebacker Charles Ross in early March after the program turned up the heat for his services.
After a visit to Baton Rouge, Ross ultimately shut down his process and revealed a verbal commitment to the Bayou Bengals.
It was his relationship with LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker that sealed the deal down the stretch.
“Coach Baker has been an inspiration. We communicate on a regular basis,” Ross told On3 Sports. “Our relationship has grown from him being a recruiter to him becoming a mentor to me.”
Then, after being committed to the program for nearly 10 months, LSU saw Ross put pen to paper with the program on National Signing day to make things official.
Now, Ross is a Tiger where he will lace up his cleats for the 2025 season in Baton Rouge.
But Kelly and the LSU staff will get a look at Ross sooner rather than later.
The No. 2 ranked linebacker in America confirmed with LSU Tigers On SI that he will be enrolling in January and taking part in spring camp as an early enrollee with the program. He will arrive this Sunday following Navy All-American Bowl festivities.
Ross skyrocketed up the recruiting rankings throughout the year. He committed to the program as a fringe Top 50 linebacker in the country before ultimately seeing his status cruise up to the No. 2 linebacker in the 2025 Recruiting Class.
Now, Ross will join double-digit 2025 signees that will enroll early with the program and make their way to Baton Rouge in January.
Zach Weeks: Four-Star Linebacker
Weeks joined the LSU Tigers' 2025 Recruiting Class in the fall after a rigorous recruiting process. The youngest brother of current Tigers West and Whit Weeks, he'll join his family in Baton Rouge in May.
Weeks reclassified from the 2026 cycle to the 2025 cycle in the fall, but how did the process come together?
A look into the Navy All-American's process.
Brotherly Love Paves the Way:
In what felt like a dream to the Weeks family, it seemed nearly impossible for all three Weeks brothers to be on the same team in college.
That was until the eldest brother, West, elected to take a redshirt year after battling the injury bug in 2024.
Weeks was wined and dined by the top programs in America with Michigan, Ohio State, Georgia and Tennessee pushing for his commitment, but it was clear where Weeks wanted to be.
He "silently committed" to LSU during the weekend of the Ole Miss game while the family worked through the process, but the opportunity to play alongside his brothers was one he couldn't pass up on.
[Zach] Weeks had played with Whit in high school, but never with West. Now, their dream will be a reality. There will be growing pains, but the leadership his older brothers provide brings a calming effect.
"[Whit] always helps me break everything down. The way [Whit and West] can break down the game is so impressive," Weeks told LSU Tigers On SI. "I think that's a lot of what [LSU defensive coordinator] Blake Baker is teaching them."
The moment set in for him on during the final weekend of the rergular season while in town. Weeks was alongside his parents during LSU's Tiger Walk where he realized he'll be alongside his brothers in 2025.
"It's kind of crazy. I was watching the Tiger Walk over the weekend and saw Whit and West. Now, I'm going to be right there next to them," Weeks said. "My first thought was that I'm gonna have to grow my hair out."
The Blake Baker Factor:
Yes, the brotherly love set the tone on where Weeks would want to play his college ball, but the impact of LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker played a pivotal role down the stretch.
The intensity, passion and high-IQ of Baker had Weeks dialed in from the jump. He bought into what Baker was selling instantly.
"The biggest thing in my recruitment was Blake Baker. He's played a huge part in it," Weeks said. "Me and him are in contact a lot. At the end of the day you get a feeling, and he's my favorite guy to be around when I'm in that building.
I just get the best feeling from him. West and Whit say he's the best coach ever. He's such a great guy, so that grew me closer to LSU."
The stars aligned for Weeks to join his brothers through the recruiting process, but the reclassification process was one that became the next hurdle.
The Reclassification Process:
The opportunity for Weeks to make his way to Baton Rouge alongside his brothers became more of a reality after West continued battling a lower-body injury this season.
The injury had him sidelined for several games, and with a redshirt season in his back pocket, West elected to utilize it.
From there, it created a path for [Zach] Weeks to reclassify and begin planning accordingly.
"Right when I found out West was redshirting, my Mom had come in and told me, and the first thing that hit me was 'Mom, what if I re-classed and we all three were on the same team', but we didn't think it could happen," Weeks said.
"From there we went and met with my school counselors and we got it all figured out. It's a once in a lifetime opportunity. I've been able to play with Whit in high school, but to be able to be on the same field with both your brothers, you're never going to get that chance again."
Weeks' process will be a unique one. He'll be forced to drop out of his current high school and finish his courses online in the spring. He signed with the LSU Tigers in December, but is set to make his way to Baton Rouge in May.
"I'll be up in the summer. I won't be able to early enroll because I'll have to finish all my credits," Weeks said.
It's a storyline that the LSU community fell in love with immediately. The Weeks Bros. have taken Baton Rouge by storm already, and with the youngest brother set to make his way to The Boot, it's set to be a takeover for the family.
Now, he'll wrap up Navy All-American Bowl festivities before preparing to get to Baton Rouge in the coming months.
