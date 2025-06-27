Pair of SEC Programs Eyeing LSU Football's Five-Star Wide Receiver Commitment
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are in the midst of a critical offseason in Baton Rouge with the program hosting a myriad of priority prospects to town for official visits.
The Bayou Bengals brought in double-digit official visitors in June as Kelly and Co. look to build on the program's No. 2 rated 2026 Recruiting Class.
LSU wrapped up the critical stretch last weekend where the program hosted multiple five-star prospects to campus, headlined by the No. 1 wide receiver in America, Tristen Keys.
The top-ranked receiver led his Hattiesburg High School squad to a 13-1 record in 2024 after logging 58 receptions for 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last season where he quickly emerged as the top wideout in America.
The five-star LSU commitment remains pledged to Kelly and the LSU Tigers as the headliner in the program's 2026 class, but it hasn't stopped a slew of schools from intensifying their pursuit.
He's kept his options open after taking multiple official visits in June.
Keys opened his official visit schedule with a multi-day stay to see Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes where the Sunshine State school has become a threat in his process.
Following a trip to see the Hurricanes, Keys hit the road to College Station for an official visit to see the Texas A&M Aggies with Mike Elko and Co. leaving an impression on the top-ranked wideout.
After trips to Miami and Texas A&M, it was an official visit to see the Tennessee Volunteers where Keys' photoshoot went viral in Knoxville with the program remaining contenders in his process after knocking it out of the park.
Then, following official visits to Miami, Texas A&M and Tennessee, LSU got the final crack at Keys last weekend to round out his summer official visit schedule.
Now, the Volunteers and Aggies are emerging as teams to watch in his process as they look to flip him away from his LSU commitment.
Keys caught up with 247Sports this week where he dove into the two programs and what has kept them on his radar.
Tennessee: “Tennessee, I’m in love with the coaches, recruits, players, all that. I like the environment, fanbase, all that type of stuff. They just make me feel comfortable.”
Texas A&M: "Everything, man; It's a business school, they do a great job from business standpoint, a lot of connections, networking, etc. But the main part for me would be coach (Holmon) Wiggins, man. He's got a great resume, and is one of the best."
LSU understands what it will take to keep Keys in the program's 2026 Recruiting Cycle; specifically against a pair of SEC schools that have proven to be impactful on the NIL front.
But the five-star wide receiver is keeping the development aspect involved in his recruiting process as well. It isn't all financial.
"When it comes to money and development, of course I'd take development first because we trying to get to that big money, which is NFL," Keys said. "When it comes to 700 to seven figures, and the production is there with the 700, I would take it because I want to be ready and prepared for the next level as fast as possible. So development is No. 1 for me, for sure."
"I just feel like choosing development over money is a smart business decision, honestly," Keys added. "When you get on the field, make plays, more opportunities come."
It'll be a battle until the buzzer for the LSU Tigers to hold onto Keys in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle as he remains one of the most coveted prospects in America.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.