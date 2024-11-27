Prediction: Five-Star LSU Football Target Jahkeem Stewart Trending to the USC Trojans
New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart made his way to Baton Rouge in November to take in the scenes of Death Valley for an official visit.
Stewart, the No. 3 rated defensive lineman in America, is one of the top uncommitted prospects in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle.
Now, after reclassifying from the 2026 class into 2025, all eyes are on the Louisiana phenom nicknamed "Thanos" ahead of a December decision.
Stewart's finalists are LSU, USC, Oregon and Ohio State with the five-star taking official visits to all four before he puts pen to paper with one during the Early Signing Period in one week.
It's been an interesting recruitment to follow. Stewart has received the red carpet treatment from Oregon, LSU and USC thus far with an official visit to Ohio State remaining on the schedule for this weekend.
He traveled to Eugene during the weekend of Oct. 12 for an official with Dan Lanning and Co. before hitting the road to Baton Rouge on Nov. 9 for a visit with LSU.
Then came the heavy-hitting USC Trojans on Nov. 16.
Lincoln Riley and the Trojans staff answered all the questions Stewart's camp had last weekend where he felt at home in Southern Cal.
Now, the predictions have begun rolling in for Stewart to land in the Trojans' 2025 Recruiting Class.
First, it was Rivals recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman who logged the first prediction for Stewart to select USC, then came On3 Sports recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong.
It's clear the Trojans are trending down the stretch with the LSU Tigers appearing to be on the outside looking in for his services.
Stewart is set to visit the Ohio State Buckeyes this weekend for his final official visit, but after the recent predictions, it'll be interesting to see if he takes the trip to Columbus.
The five-star phenom will sign with a program during the Early Signing Period before enrolling early at his school of choice.
The Final Visit Remaining:
Ohio State Buckeyes: Nov. 30
The Ohio State Buckeyes will get the final crack at the five-star phenom where he will be in town for the matchup against the Michigan Wolverines. It's the final weekend before the Early Signing Period kicks into gear on Dec. 4.
Stewart, who's had Ohio State as a sleeper school for quite some time, has raved about the Buckeyes and what they can offer him both on and off the field.
Now, the program will get the final official visit where Ryan Day can swing for the fences for the No. 3 defensive lineman in America.
It'll be an interesting recruitment down the stretch with LSU, USC, Oregon and Ohio State all getting officials locked in so far, but the USC Trojans certainly remain a program generating significant buzz as crunch time begins.
