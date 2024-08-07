Prediction: LSU Football to Land Commitment From Coveted Safety
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff are in the thick of it for Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy safety CJ Jimcoily with a decision less than 24 hours out.
The four-star defensive back in the 2025 cycle is a player the Bayou Bengals have ramped up their push for, and with a decision set to come on Thursday, August 8th, LSU remains in pole position.
After speaking with those familiar with Jimcoily's recruitment, this is an LSU vs. Stanford battle with the coveted defensive back set to go public with his choice.
All signs point to the LSU Tigers winning out here with LSU Tigers On SI now placing a prediction for Kelly and Co. to land the services of Jimcoily once he reveals a decision on Thursday.
A standout defensive back who's officially visited Baton Rouge already, he's continuing to keep the Tigers at the top of his list as he inches towards the finish line in his recruitment.
Now, with the end in sight, the Bayou Bengals are at the top of his list with all signs pointing towards the program winning out here.
There are ties here for the Tigers. Jimcoily's father grew up in the New Orleans area and he has family in Louisiana still. For the LSU program, it's a huge advantage down the stretch.
LSU safeties coach Jake Olsen has had all hands on deck in the recruitment of Jimcoily with a decision date now inching closer.
He's a talented 6-foot-3, 210-pounder who's preparing for a huge senior campaign at Limpscomb Academy. With an impressive double-digit scholarship list, it's now a two-horse race between LSU and Stanford with the Bayou Bengals surging.
He's a player who views academics highly. Jimcoily flaunts a GPA above 4.0 status and has brought Stanford in as a heavy hitter. Of course, the recruiting scene is fluid and the Cardinal could push down the stretch, but the expectation here is that LSU will win out for his services.
The Tigers are also in the thick of it for another 2025 target who will go public in August: TE Mike Tyler.
After camping with the Tigers over the summer, the program was impressed with the 6-foot-4, 225-pounder, ultimately sending him an invite to make his way to town for the Bayou Splash event at the end of July.
Now, Tyler is a name to keep tabs on as his recruitment nears the finish line over the next few weeks. A player the program is pushing for, they've turned up the heat as of late.
Tyler currently holds offers from over 20 programs including LSU, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Wake Forest, among others.
LSU is pushing for the Columbia, South Carolina native despite already holding a commitment from the No. 1 tight end in Louisiana, JD LaFleur.
As it stands, the goal is to have a two-tight end class in 2025 with Tyler rounding out the haul alongside LaFleur.
Tyler is fresh off of a big-time junior campaign after hauling in 33 receptions for 543 yards and seven touchdowns for his program.
A dynamic offensive weapon, he's shown the ability to work as both a receiving and blocking tight end with high expectations heading into his senior year.
As it stands, the Tigers are pulling out front for his services with LSU Tigers On SI now predicting Tyler ultimately lands in LSU's 2025 Recruiting Class sooner rather than later.
The No. 3 overall class in America, Tyler would join a star-studded group that has the chance to reach No. 1 status before it's all said and done.
