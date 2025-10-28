Prized Louisiana Offensive Lineman, LSU Football Commit Reaffirms Pledge to Program
New Orleans (La.) Warren Easton three-star offensive lineman Jalan Chapman revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers last summer after going public with the decision stay home.
Chapman, one of the top interior offensive linemen in the Bayou State, committed to the LSU Tigers over the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, USC Trojans, Georgia Bulldogs, and Oregon Ducks, among others.
The 6-foot-2, 265-pounder remains a hot commodity on the recruiting scene, and amid change to the LSU staff, has schools from coast-to-coast looking to flip him.
But Chapman is locked in with the LSU Tigers despite Brian Kelly being let go by the university on Sunday night after a loss to the Texas A&M Aggies in Week 9.
“You don’t go to LSU for the coach. You go to LSU because it’s LSU. I’m a lil Louisiana boy, I wouldn’t go no where else," Chapman told TigerRag.
The news of Chapman remaining dialed in with the program is significant given the recent buzz of fellow LSU offensive line commit Bryson Cooley trending elsewhere.
Laurel (Miss.) West Jones four-star offensive lineman Bryson Cooley pledged to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in July after going public with a decision.
Cooley, the No. 2 rated offensive lineman in Mississippi, pledged to the LSU Tigers over the likes of the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators and Ole Miss Rebels, among others.
The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder has emerged as one of the top prospects in the Magnolia State with offensive line coach Brad Davis once again dipping into Mississippi on the recruiting trail.
“The development shows all around at LSU,” Cooley told On3 Sports of the decision. “And, the relationship they have is desirable!”
But the commitment to the LSU Tigers may be in limbo following the news of Kelly being fired on Sunday night.
The Mississippi State Bulldogs have ramped up their push for the in-state target with the SEC program getting Cooley in town on this fall for an unofficial visit.
On Monday, 247Sports Steve Robertson logged the prediction in favor of Mississippi State.
LSU will look to keep a majority of the 2026 Recruiting Class intact with the program receiving positive news on Tuesday afternoon.
More LSU News:
Elite LSU Football Commit Reaffirms Pledge Despite Ohio State, Ole Miss Pushing
Five Players LSU Football Must Keep After Brian Kelly's Firing, Including DJ Pickett
ESPN Insider Labels Lane Kiffin 'Top Target' for LSU Football, Florida Gators
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.