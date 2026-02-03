Prized LSU Football Cornerback Target Reveals Rave Review on Lane Kiffin and Co.

Mission Hills (Calif.) IMG Academy four-star cornerback Censere Gaylord has quickly blossomed into one of America's top defensive backs after a standout junior campaign on the prep scene.

Gaylord checks in as a Top-25 cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with offers galore rolling in as of late with the LSU Tigers coming in as one of the most recent schools to make the call.

The 6-foot, 180-pounder out of California made the move to IMG Academy last offseason where his recruitment took off with scholarships from the likes of Ohio State, Oregon, Georgia Tech, Washington, USC, Georgia, and Florida State, among several others.

But there is one school that provided the "wow factor" once the call was made, according to Rivals.

The LSU Tigers stuck out to Gaylord after receiving an offer from the Lane Kiffin and secondary coach Corey Raymond in January.

LSU has dished out few offers in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle to cornerbacks, but recruiting guru Corey Raymond is keeping tabs on Gaylord as a priority in next year's class.

Along with Gaylord, the Bayou Bengals are intensifying their pursuit for the No. 1 cornerback in America after a recent visit to Baton Rouge: Joshua Dobson.

The Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough five-star cornerback checked in on Thursday night and remained in town through Sunday with LSU secondary coach Corey Raymond rolling out the red carpet.

Dobson has been wined and dined by powerhouse programs across America, but the LSU Tigers are emerging as the team to watch in this one.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound South Carolina native has reeled in offers from the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, and Florida State Seminoles, among several others, as he evaluates contenders.

Courtesy of Joshua Dobson on X.

But it's Kiffin and Co. that are separating from the pack here after a multi-day stay in Baton Rouge this past weekend.

Raymond and LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker boarded a flight to North Carolina last week to check-in with Dobson - setting the stage for this past weekend's trip - with two in-person visits now in the rearview mirror.

Now, the predictions are rolling in.

Rivals' Steve Wiltfong logged an expert prediction on Monday for the LSU Tigers to win out for Dobson's services and earn his commitment.

All eyes remain on Kiffin and the LSU Tigers in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle after dominating the Transfer Portal as the offseason ramps up in Baton Rouge.

