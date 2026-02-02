LSU Football Building Momentum To Land Commitment From No. 1 Cornerback in America

Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson checked in with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers this past weekend for a multi-day stay in Baton Rouge with the program keeping a foot on the gas for the elite defensive back.

Dobson sits as the top-ranked cornerback in America where he made his way to town on Thursday night while remaining in The Boot through Sunday as he soaked in the scenes of campus.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound South Carolina native has reeled in offers from the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, and Florida State Seminoles, among several others, but the LSU Tigers are beginning to build momentum.

LSU Tigers secondary coach Corey Raymond has proven to be one of the savviest recruiters in the SEC with his efforts on full display once again with the No. 1 cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

Courtesy ofJoshua Dobson's Instagram.

Raymond and LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker flew up to North Carolina last week for a visit with Dobson and his camp for an in-person visit. Then, just days later, the priority prospect arrived in Baton Rouge for a visit.

Now, with a pair of visits wrapped up, the LSU Tigers are gaining momentum for Dobson with Rivals' Steve Wiltfong logging a prediction in favor of Kiffin's program.

FONG BOMB: Rivals’ @SWiltfong_ has logged an expert prediction for LSU to land 5-star CB Joshua Dobson🐯



Dobson is the No. 1 CB in the 2027 Rivals300.



Read: https://t.co/Z2tXv9Wnvv pic.twitter.com/D9DlCaqBJC — Rivals (@Rivals) February 2, 2026

Dobson recently revealed his 12 finalists with the LSU Tigers making the cut - now surging in his recruitment.

LSU sits alongside Ohio State, Notre Dame, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida State, Texas Tech, Penn State, Clemson, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Oklahoma as the contenders in his process.

Now, after a visit to Baton Rouge with Kiffin, Raymond, and the LSU Tigers staff - along with multiple priority targets - the Bayou Bengals are gaining steam for the top-ranked cornerback in America.

LSU will keep a foot on the gas for Dobson, but with two in-person visits in the rearview mirror across a chaotic January stretch, the Tigers appear to be building momentum for a top-five overall prospect in the 2027 cycle.

More LSU News:

Five-Star LSU Football Signee, No. 1 Player in America Labeled 'Most College Ready'

Lane Kiffin on the Road: LSU Football Travels Across America To See Elite Targets

LSU Football Believes This Transfer Portal Addition Can Elevate Lane Kiffin's Tigers

Join the Community: