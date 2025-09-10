Prized Texas A&M Commit, Nation's No. 3 RB Visiting LSU Football for Florida Matchup
Carthage (Tex.) four-star running back KJ Edwards is expected to be in Baton Rouge this weekend for the LSU Tigers' SEC matchup against Billy Napier and the Florida Gators.
Edwards, the No. 2 rated running back in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, revealed a commitment to the Texas A&M Aggies over the LSU Tigers and Texas Longhorns in June after a rigorous process.
The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Lone Star State native took official visits to LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, and Colorado over the summer with each program getting him in for multi-day stays.
But ultimately the Texas A&M Aggies earned the verbal commitment after Mike Elko and Co. rolled out the red carpet.
“There is no telling where A&M can go under Coach Elko,” Edwards told On3 Sports in March. “They improved a lot this season.
"My connection with coach Troop (Trooper Taylor) is strong too. Both of them reach out to me and my family which is a big deal.”
But the LSU Tigers remain a program swinging for the fences in Edwards' process despite revealing a commitment to Texas A&M this summer.
According to multiple reports, Edwards has lined up a return trip to Baton Rouge where he will be in Baton Rouge on Sept. 13 for the program's SEC clash against Florida.
“It was great time in Death Valley and the staff flooded me and my family with genuine love the whole weekend and Coach Frank and Coach Kelly telling me I’m the only running back they’re recruiting in the nation and that should speak volumes on how bad they really want me and the impact I will make on the team since I can catch the ball, run it, and I’m a third down back so I can do it all and that’s how they picture me in their program," Edwards told Rivals after his official visit.
“Relationship is something I’m big on and although LSU came late they have been making up the best they can and showing the love to the family.”
LSU has remained in direct contact with Edwards as running backs coach Frank Wilson continues spearheading the push.
During Edwards' 2024 season, he rushed for 1,789 yards and 23 touchdowns while averaging a whopping 12.6 yards per carry.
The coveted back showcased his dynamic ability as a receiving threat after also adding 30 receptions for 383 yards and 3 touchdowns for his prep squad.
Across Edwards' first three seasons of prep ball, he has amassed more than 4,000 rushing yards and 54 touchdowns while averaging better than 11 yards per attempt, according to Rivals.
Now, Edwards is expected to be in Baton Rouge this weekend for the program's matchup against the Florida Gators in Tiger Stadium.
