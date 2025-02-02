Recruits React: LSU Football Hosts Top Prospects in America for Junior Day Event
The LSU Tigers held their first big recruiting event of the year with the program hosting its Junior Day on Saturday in Baton Rouge.
Brian Kelly and Co. brought in a myriad of coveted 2026 and 2027 recruits with five-stars in town, new offers being dished out and opportunities to for the state's top talent to talk shop.
LSU had players arrive mid-morning and remain in town until the late afternoon with the staff wining and dining each prospect.
From new offers being dished out to headliner visitors making their way to Baton Rouge, it was a successful stretch for the program.
The prospects in the Bayou State took to social media to voice their thoughts on the day, reactions to new offers and more from Saturday.
What's the buzz coming off of a monstrous day on campus?
Recruits React: Junior Day Edition
Jayden Miles: Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High RB [2027]
Miles remains one of the most coveted rising juniors in Louisiana with the "Who's Who" of college football extending verbal offers.
The 6-foot-2, 203-pounder has reeled in scholarships from Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M and Baylor, among several others.
Now, running backs coach Frank Wilson has made the move after dishing out an in-person offer to Miles during Saturday's Junior Day event.
Ellis McGaskin: Mobile (La.) Williamson LB [2027]
The No. 1 linebacker in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle enjoyed his time in Baton Rouge on Saturday for LSU's Junior Day with the program taking strides in the right direction in his recruitment.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder has cruised to the top of the recruiting rankings at the top of the totem pole at the linebacker position.
Dezyrian Ellis: Winnisboro (La.) Franklin Parish ATH [2026]
Ellis is a true do-it-all athlete on the prep scene for his Franklin Parish squad. He's coming off of a monstrous junior campaign with the top schools taking notice.
He plays both sides of the ball as both a quarterback and defensive back with LSU extending him an offer to play in the secondary.
The 6-foot-2, 163-pounder reeled in the scholarship on Saturday with the program handing one out in-person.
Javon Vital: Lake Charles (La.) Hamilton Christian WR [2027]
Vital has proven to be one of the most explosive, physical athletes in Louisiana with programs across America keeping tabs on the rising-junior's game.
He's a 5-foot-10, 180-pound speedster is a multi-sport athlete where the Tigers have now gotten in on the action early.
LSU handed Vital an offer on Tuesday during the program's Junior Day event.
DJ Dotson: 2027 Offensive Lineman
Deven Robertson: Hattiesburg (Miss.) Oak Grove Defensive Tackle [2027]
It was an eventful day for the LSU Tigers with over a handful of new offers being dished out to the top players from Louisiana.
Kelly and Co. will continue looking to get prospects to town during the program's Spring Camp in March and April with official visit season right around the corner.
