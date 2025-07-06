SEC Recruiting Rankings: LSU Football, Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M Move Up
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have attacked the recruiting trail this offseason with the program bringing multiple priority targets to Baton Rouge.
After the Bayou Bengals reeled in the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America, LSU carried the momentum onto the high school recruiting scene.
The Tigers landed a commitment from five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys, the No. 1 wideout in the nation, in March to jumpstart a pivotal stretch.
From there, official visit season came and went with Kelly's program hosting double-digit priority targets for multi-day stays.
Now, following a successful Fourth of July holiday weekend, the Tigers are up to 14 total commitments in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, which places the program in the Top-10 overall.
It's been a critical stretch on the recruiting trail with multiple schools securing pledges from their top targets; including the LSU Tigers.
Kelly and the Bayou Bengals reeled in a pair of commitments on Friday after adding to the program's already impressive haul.
Laurel (Miss.) West Jones four-star offensive lineman Bryson Cooley revealed a commitment to LSU on Friday after going public with a decision.
Cooley, the No. 2 rated offensive lineman in Mississippi, pledges to the Bayou Bengals over the likes of Ole Miss, Alabama and Florida, among several others.
The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder has emerged as one of the top prospects in the Magnolia State with offensive line coach Brad Davis once again dipping into Mississippi on the recruiting trail.
He was joined by Haynesville (La.) three-star safety Isaiah Washington after the Bayou State star pledged to the Tigers as well.
Washington, who's surged up the recruiting rankings as a Top-25 prospect in Louisiana, has reeled in multiple scholarships this offseason.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Arkansas Razorbacks, Baylor Bears and Tulane Green Wave, among others, following an offseason in the Bayou State.
Now, with Cooley and Washington on board, the LSU Tigers are up to 14 total commitments with the No. 7 overall class in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, according to On3 Sports.
LSU has the No. 4 rated class in the Southeastern Conference, only trailing the Georgia Bulldogs, Texas A&M Aggies and Alabama Crimson Tide.
Of the schools with higher-rated recruiting classes in the conference, Georgia holds 27 total commitments, Texas A&M holds 24 commitments and Alabama holds 19.
LSU's 14 total commitments is the top "average rating" per recruit with a 92.07 player rating, according to On3 Sports.
A source indicated to LSU Tigers On SI that the program would be looking to take a smaller recruiting class in the 2026 cycle with that becoming evident to this point.
LSU will look to secure commitments from roughly a handful of players remaining on the board with all eyes on Lamar Brown, the top target available for the program.
The Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star will reveal a decision on July 10th with the LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies battling down the stretch.
