SEC Rival 'Pushing to Flip' a Five-Star LSU Football Wide Receiver Commit
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers hold a commitment from Hattiesburg (Miss.) five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys with the top-ranked wideout headlining the program's 2026 Recruiting Class.
Keys, the No. 1 rated wide receiver in America, revealed a pledge to the Bayou Bengals over a slew of programs in March after going public with a decision.
After a strong junior campaign in the Magnolia State, Keys shifted focus towards his recruitment process with the LSU Tigers, Miami Hurricanes, Tennessee Volunteers, Texas A&M Aggies and Auburn Tigers emerging as schools in pursuit.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder led his Hattiesburg High School squad to a 13-1 record in 2024 after logging 58 receptions for 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns where he quickly emerged as the top wideout in America.
For Keys, he's weighing the development aspect over the financial piece in his process, for the most part.
"When it comes to money and development, of course I'd take development first because we trying to get to that big money, which is NFL," Keys said. "When it comes to 700 to seven figures, and the production is there with the 700, I would take it because I want to be ready and prepared for the next level as fast as possible. So development is No. 1 for me, for sure."
"I just feel like choosing development over money is a smart business decision, honestly," Keys added. "When you get on the field, make plays, more opportunities come."
The LSU Tigers hold the verbal commitment, but one Southeastern Conference program is looking to lure the pledge away from Baton Rouge.
The Tennessee Volunteers remain a threat to flip Keys, according to Rivals' Chad Simmons, but the Texas A&M Aggies are also "strongly pushing" for the LSU pledge.
"He's a five-star receiver committed to LSU. He's been to Tennessee probably 4, 5 or 6 times and took an [official visit] there over the summer," Simmons said. "I keep hearing from people, 'Chad if you're a betting guy, take the field over LSU in the end for Tristen Keys.'
"We know LSU is going to work really hard, and they're going to have to, to keep him in this class through December to get him signed. Tennessee is definitely one to watch for Tristen Keys as well. Tennessee is hot."
The Tennessee Volunteers, along with the Miami Hurricanes, Texas A&M Aggies and Auburn Tigers, hosted Keys on official visits this summer as he kept options open.
But as the No. 1 rated wide receiver in America gears up for his senior season, it's the Tennessee Volunteers that are generating buzz.
LSU will continue keeping a foot on the gas for the five-star commitment with the elite Magnolia State wideout headlining the 2026 Recruiting Class.
